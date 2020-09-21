Bajaj Sales, Exports Data Aug 2020 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto notes a YoY 2.03 percent increase in domestic sales, exports dip 7.18 percent

The two wheeler segment in India, which suffered greatly over the months of March through June 2020 has seen some sort of revival in the past two months. Buyers are opting personal means of transport, shying away from use of public travel in fear of contracting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revival in sales is not only in urban markets, but also in rural areas where good monsoons have stirred up demand. Bajaj Auto Limited noted an increase in domestic sales in August 2020, up 2.03 percent to 1,70,582 units as against 1,67,192 unit sold in August 2019.

Exports however, declined 7,18 percent to 1,38,141 units in the past month as against 1,48,820 units exported in the same month of the previous year. This took decline in total sales down to 3,10,723 units in the past month as against 3,16,012 units sold in August 2019.

Model wise sales breakup in domestic markets

Bajaj Auto noted the highest sales for the Pulsar range which includes 125, 150, NS 160, 180 F, 220 F, NS 200 and RS 200. Domestic sales in August 2020 stood at 87,652 units, up 24.22 percent over sales of 70,562 units in August 2019. Pulsar range added more than 50 percent to total domestic sales figures last month.

The Pulsar 125 has found highest demand in India with 43,943 units sold last month. Sales of the Pulsar options in 201-250cc engine variant noted a dip in demand by 45.71 percent to 1,152 units sold last month as against 2,122 units sold in August 2019.

Bajaj Dominar also ended the past month on a positive note with sales increasing 125.67 percent to 2,092 units, up from 927 units sold in August 2019 – this was thanks to the launch of a cheaper variant, Dominar 250. Apart from these two models, the other models in the Bajaj lineup – Platina, CT, Avenger and Discover posted negative domestic sales.

Earlier this year, Bajaj Auto introduced the new Chetak, its only offering in the electric vehicle segment. Sales of is e-scooter stood at 192 units in the past month, up from 120 units sold in July 2020.

In the 75-110 cc engine segment, de-growth was noted for the Bajaj CT and Platina while no units of the Bajaj Discover were sold. There were also no takers for the bikes powered by 111-125 cc engines except for the Pulsar of which 43,943 units were sold last month, up 121.29 percent as against 19,858 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Bajaj Auto Exports

Exports of Bajaj Auto Limited dipped 7.18 percent last month to 1,38,141 units down from 1,48,820 units exported in August 2019. The Bajaj Boxer at No. 1, was the highest in demand in global markets with 81,574 units exported in the past month despite a marginal de-growth as against 81,918 units exported in the same month of the previous year.

Exports of the Bajaj Pulsar also dipped 1.86 percent to 28,625 units down from 29,170 units exported in August 2019. Bajaj Discover exports increased 64.33 percent to 15,664 units while the CT, Platina and Dominar all suffered de-growth in terms of exports. The Bajaj Avenger was the only other model apart from the Discover that noted positive export numbers, up 4.87 percent to 11,316 units exported last month as against 10,790 units exported in the same month of the previous year.

It can be seen from the attached table that the Bajaj Boxer in the 75-110cc engine segment was the highest in terms of exports with 63,492 units exported last month.

