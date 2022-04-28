Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup Mar 2022 – Pulsar, Dominar, Chetak, CT, Platina

Bajaj Auto sales dipped in domestic market by 40.87 percent while exports improved 2.18 percent YoY

Bajaj Auto Limited has seen significant de-growth in domestic sales in the past month. Total sales (domestic + exports) stood at 2,48,116 units in March 2022 as compared to 3,16,426 units sold in March 2021. Domestic sales dipped 40.87 percent YoY to 1,03,292 units in March 2022 over 1,74,694 units sold in March 2021. Exports on the other hand exceeded domestic sales in the past month. Exports stood at 1,44,824 units, up 2.18 percent over 1,41,732 units shipped in March 2021.

Bajaj Auto has the Pulsar, Platina, CT, Dominar and Avenger in its company lineup along with the Chetak electric scooter. Sales in domestic market last month saw each of these motorcycle models receive lower sales while sales of the Chetak e-scooter increase significantly. Bajaj Pulsar and Platina were at Nos. 5 and 6 on the list of best-selling two wheelers in FY2022.

Bajaj Sales Breakup March 2022

Bajaj Pulsar was the highest selling model with 67,339 units sold last month, down 21.70 percent over 85,999 units sold in March 2021. Pulsar commands a 65.19 percent share. In the Pulsar range, it was the Pulsar 125 and 150cc that received the most attention with 39,687 units and 18,044 units sold respectively. Pulsar 200cc sales stood at 7,077 units while there were 2,531 units of Pulsars 250cc sold last month. Bajaj Platina sales dipped 60.95 percent in March 2022 to 26,952 units. This was as against 69,025 units sold in March 2021 relating to a volume loss of 42,073 units while Platina holds a 26.09 percent share in the company lineup.

Bajaj CT sales also suffered a YoY degrowth to 5,211 units, down 62.50 percent over 13,895 units sold in March 2021. Of the Avenger series, Bajaj Auto sold 1,680 units in the past month, down 58.18 percent over 4,017 units sold in the corresponding period of previous year. The Avenger saw the 200cc model more in demand with sales of 1,582 units over the 250cc of which 98 units were sold last month.

Dominar sales also fell 33.81 percent YoY to 1,104 units down from 1,668 units sold in March 2021. There were 694 units of Dominar 250cc sold along with 410 units of Dominar 400cc. Chetak e-scooter sales on the other hand, increased 1017.78 percent to 1,006 units last month, over just 90 units sold in March 2021 thus leading to volume growth of 916 units.

Bajaj Auto Limited has also introduced a price hike across all models from April 2022. Prices have been increased from Rs 819 to Rs 4,913 relating to a percentage increase of 1.22 to 3.14. The highest price increase is seen for the Dominar 400 which is now priced at Rs 2,22,386 as against earlier pricing of Rs 2,17,473.

Bajaj Exports Breakup March 2022

Exports of Bajaj Auto Limited ended on a positive note last month. In fact, exports exceeded domestic sales by 41,532 units. Two wheeler exports stood at 1,44,824 units in March 2022, up 2.18 percent over 1,42,732 units sold in March 2021. It was the 75-110cc bikes that commanded more attention in export markets.

Bajaj Boxer commanded this list with 90,016 units shipped in March 2022, up 7.43 percent over 83,788 units sold in March 2021. The Boxer commands a 62.16 percent share and the Boxer 110cc saw sales of 75,264 units, up 11.70 percent over 67,380 units sold in March 2021. Boxer 125cc sales were at 6,368 units while Boxer 150cc sales dipped 31.19 percent to 8,384 units in March 2022.

Pulsar exports dipped 13.74 percent to 22,648 units, down from 26,256 units sold in March 2021 relating to a 3,608 unit volume de-growth. Pulsar 200cc sales were at 9,618 units in March 2022, down 29.25 percent over 13,588 units shipped in March 2021, while Pulsar 125cc sales increased to 3,408 units, up 1.31 percent on a MoM basis.

CT exports increased 15.14 percent to 16,368 units while Bajaj Discover and Platina exports fell 20.06 percent and 28.21 percent respectively to 10,616 units and 2,102 units in March 2022. Bajaj Dominar and Avenger saw increased demand in global markets. Dominar exports increased 114.45 percent to 2,672 units up from 1,928 units sold in March 2021 while there was a significant increase in exports of the Avenger by 2133.33 percent to 402 units, up from 18 units shipped in March 2021.