Bajaj Sales, Exports Breakup March 2021 – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Dominar, Chetak

Bajaj Auto two wheeler MoM domestic sales increased 86.07 percent while exports were up 31.91 percent in the month

Bajaj Auto Limited ended the past financial year on a positive note. Domestic sales and exports experienced a significant increase over sales in Feb 21 despite the ongoing pandemic situation in the country which has entered the second phase.

Domestic Sales Breakup

In domestic markets, the company sold a total of 1,74,334 units, a notable increase over 93,692 units sold in Feb 21 while a total of 1,42,971 units were exported, up from 1,08,383 units exported in Feb 21. Topping the domestic sales charts was the Bajaj Pulsar. Sales stood at 85,639 units in March 21, an increase of 66.44 percent over 51,454 units sold in Feb 21.

At No.2 was the Platina of which domestic sales increased 224.61 percent MoM. Sales which had stood at 21,264 units in Feb 21 increased to 69,025 units in March 21. Even as demand for the Bajaj CT dipped 14.28 percent that of the Avenger and Dominar increased substantially in local markets while demand for the Bajaj Chetak electric remained flat.

Engine Segment wise breakup

When assessing engine wise breakup of Bajaj bikes, it may be seen from the attached table that it was the 75-110cc and 111-125 cc segments that noted the most demand. The bikes in the 126 to 200 cc segments also fared well while the Bajaj Dominar 400 is the most powerful bike in that segment noting sales of 936 units in March 21, up 234.29 percent as compared to 280 units sold in Feb 21.

Bajaj Boxer and Pulsar Top Export Charts

Bajaj Exports on the other hand increased 31.91 percent MoM. Exports which had stood at 1,08,383 units in Feb 21 increased to 1,42,971 units in March 21. Except for the Bajaj CT, every other model noted growth with demand for the Avenger increasing the maximum.

Boxer and Pulsar exports topped the list with 83,788 units and 26,256 units respectively, up from 65,116 units and 15,717 units exported in Feb 21. CT exports dipped 20.90 percent to 14,216 units while Discover and Dominar exports increased 108.81 percent and 224.48 percent respectively.

Bajaj offerings in the 75-110cc segments found most demand in export markets with the Avenger 220 and Pulsar 200 and 250 also seeing maximum demand. Bajaj Pulsar 150cc saw exports rise 86.85 percent to 13,588 units in March 21, up from 7,272 units exported in Feb 21.

The Pulsar 150 comprises three variants that include the regular 150, 150 Twin Disc and 150 Neon each of which are offered in seven different paint schemes depending on variants chosen. The Pulsar 220F also saw high demand in global markets with exports of 1,544 units, up 896 units exported in Feb 21. This was an increase of 72.32 percent MoM.