Bajaj Sales, Exports Oct 2021 – Pulsar, Dominar, Avenger, Platina, CT100

Bajaj Auto domestic sales and exports suffered de-growth in Oct 2021 – Pulsar continues to enjoy good demand in domestic and global markets

Bajaj Auto has reported a 26.62 percent de-growth in domestic sales while exports dipped 4.03 percent YoY. Domestic sales last month stood at 1,91,607 units, down from 2,61,115 units sold in October 2020. Exports on the other hand fell 4.03 percent to 1,89,330 units, down from 1,97,287 units shipped in October 2020.

Bajaj Sales Breakup Oct 2021 – Pulsar Regains lead

Despite a YoY de-growth, Bajaj Pulsar range saw the highest demand in domestic market. Sales which had stood at 1,38,218 units in October 2020, dipped 37.42 percent to 86,500 units in the past month with share percentage at 45.14 percent. In Sep 2021, Pulsar had lost its lead as the No 1 selling Bajaj brand in India. In Oct 2021, it has bounced back to the top spot.

In the Pulsar range, it was the 125cc range that saw highest demand at 48,662 units, down 25.87 percent over 65,648 units sold in October 2020. There were also the Pulsar 150cc that contributed 24,495 units to October 2021 sales. It has recently been revealed that Bajaj Auto Limited will be phasing out its current range of Pulsar motorcycles and replace it with new gen.

Bajaj Platina sales saw a YoY growth of 37.96 percent to 84,109 units, up from 60,967 units sold in October 2020. Bajaj Platina’s 100 cc engine offers excellent mileage over its rivals and is hence sought after especially within the country where fuel prices remain high.

Thereafter, Bajaj CT (18,084 units), Dominar (1,092 units) and Avenger (987 units) sales dipped YoY. It was the Avenger 250cc that saw higher demand at 983 unit as compared to the Avenger 200cc of which only 4 units were sold last month. Dominar 400 sales were at 1,091 units while only 1 unit of the Dominar 250 was sold last month.

Bajaj Chetak sales on the other hand noted a marked YoY increase at 223.64 percent to 835 units, up from 258 units sold in October 2020. The Bajaj Chetak competes with the TVS iQube and will soon see a new rival from Hero MotoCorp with the name ‘VIDA’ recently registered.

Bajaj Auto Exports Oct 2021

Bajaj Auto Limited recorded a dip in exports by 4.03 percent YoY in October 2021. Total exports dipped to 1,89,330 units in the past month, down from 1,97,287 units shipped in October 2020.

In global markets, it was the Bajaj Boxer that saw most demand. Sales in the past month stood at 1,15,944 units, down 6.33 percent over 1,23,778 units shipped in October 2020. Boxer 110cc exports stood at 92,400 units while Boxer 150cc shipments were to the tune of 17,288 units. 6,256 units of the Boxer 125cc made up the balance exports.

Pulsar exports stood at 26,711 units last month, down 17.57 percent over 32,406 units shipped in October 2020. Of this brand, it was the Pulsar 150-200cc that saw most exports at 11,682 units while of the 150cc model, exports stood at 10,106 units last month.

Bajaj Auto reported growth in the case of the CT and Discover which increased 21.26 percent and 24.03 percent respectively in October 2021. CT 110cc exports stood at 10,304 units while there were 8,928 units of the CT125cc shipped last month.

Discover 125cc saw more demand in global markets at 13,980 units over its 110cc counterpart of which 5,760 units were exported. While Platina exports dipped 51.18 percent YoY to 2,982 units over 6,108 units shipped in October 2020, that of Dominar and Avenger increased 40.53 percent and 167.94 percent respectively YoY.