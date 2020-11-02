Bajaj Sales Oct 2020 Highest Ever – Pulsar, Platina, CT, Avenger, Dominar

Bajaj Auto Limited has reported an 11 percent increase in total vehicle sales to 512,038 units in October 2020

Bajaj Auto Limited has released their sales report for October 2020. It may be seen from the attached table that the company did exceedingly well in terms of exports of two wheelers with numbers at their highest ever. Not only did the company excel in terms of YoY sales but October 2020 sales were also notably higher than sales in Sept 2020.

Two Wheeler Domestic Sales and Exports

Total two wheeler sales in the past month stood at 4,70,290 units, up 18 percent as against 3,98,913 units sold in October 2019. This was the highest ever sales reported by the company with the Pulsar brand amassing sales of 1,70,000 units.

Domestic sales increased 11 percent to 2,68,631 units in the past month, up from 2,42,516 units sold in October 2019. Exports were at their highest in the past month at 2,01,659 units, up 29 percent as against 1,56,397 units exported in October 2019.

When assessing the company’s MoM sales increase, domestic sales increased 22.38 percent to 2,68,631 units up from 2,19,500 units sold in September 2020 indicating that sales are steadily increasing despite the pandemic situation prevalent in the country.

Exports also saw a MoM increase by 8.80 percent to 2.01,659 units, up from 1,85,351 units exported in Sept 2020. This took a MoM increase in total sales up 16.16 percent from 4,04,851 units sold in Sept 20 to 4,70,290 units sold in October 2020.

Bajaj Auto Commercial Vehicle Sales

Bajaj Auto Limited has noted a de-growth in terms of commercial vehicle sales in domestic markets while exports increased only marginally. Domestic sales dipped 65 percent to 12,529 units in October 2020 down from 36,260 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Exports increased 4 percent to 29,219 units, up from 28,035 units exported in October 2019. These took total sales in this segment down 35 percent to 41,748 units in October 2020, down from 64,295 units sold in October 2019.

Bajaj Auto YTD Sales

When taking the period April to October 2020 into account, two wheeler sales of Bajaj Auto dipped 26 percent. Total sales in this segment stood at 18,34,684 units, down from 24,65,780 units sold during the same period of the previous year.

However, it should be taken into account that sales in April 2020 were at zero units considering the lockdown announced across the country in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Sales have been gradually increasing only since July 2020.

YTD commercial vehicle sales also dipped 58 percent. Domestic sales in this segment during the 6 month period April to October 2020 stood at 41,203 units, down from 2,30,207 units. Exports dipped 29 percent to 1,32,591 units, down from 1,87,986 units sold in the same period of the previous year taking total sales down 58 percent to 1,73,794 units in the April to October 2020 period as against 4,18,193 units sold in the same period of the previous year.

