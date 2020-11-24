Bajaj Auto Ltd two-wheeler cumulative sales rose to 4,70,290 units in the October 2020 marking its highest ever recorded in a month

Bajaj Auto Limited had a good run in October 2020. Two wheeler sales surged both in domestic and global market with the Pulsar recording highest sales of 1,70,624 units.

Bajaj Pulsar tops Domestic Sales

The Pulsar was the top selling model in India with a growth increase of 44.72 percent to 1,38,218 units, up from 95,509 units sold in October 2019 commanding a market share of 52.93 percent.

De-growth was noted in sales of the Platina and CT while sales of the Avenger surged 12.38 percent to 7,052 units while the demand for Dominar reached new heights up 342.68 percent from 806 units sold in October 19 to 3,568 units sold in the past month with both the Dominar 250 and 400 noting increased demand.

The Dominar 400 was launched in 2016 while the Dominar 250 made its official debut in March 2020. The 250 competes with the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ-25 and is currently priced at Rs 1.66 lakhs. The Bajaj Chetak, also a new entrant has seen sales of 250 units, thereby contributing to total domestic sales of 2,61,115 units in Oct 20, up 10.6 percent as against 2,35,961 units sold in Oct 19.

It is interesting to note that it is only 4 motorcycles, that is CT100, Platina 100, Pulsar 125 and Pulsar 150 – that account for 88.47% of the domestic sales for Bajaj. Bajaj has a total of 11 two wheelers on offer in domestic market. Pulsar, Platina and CT brands account for 95.83% of domestic sales.

Bajaj Auto Exports

Exports in Oct 20 increased 27.67 percent to 1,97,287 units, up from 1,54,525 units sold in Oct 19. Bajaj Boxer topped the list in terms of exports in the past month with a 40.50 percent increase to 1,23,778 units. Not only was the Boxer highest in terms of exports for the company but was the most exported motorcycle from India.

The Bajaj Boxer currently commands a market share of 62.74 percent. At a No.2 spot was the Bajaj Pulsar with exports up 32.52 percent to 32,406 units while lower down the order was the Discover with an increase of 10.77 percent to 15,916 units. The Platina, Avenger and Dominar all showed increased demand with the exception of the CT where exports dipped 30.91 percent to 16,572 units in the past month, down from 23,986 units exported in Oct 19.

Bajaj Auto Segment wise sales

The 75-110cc segments showed more some promise in domestic and global markets. In terms of domestic sales, the Boxer 110cc and Discover 110cc failed to note any sales while the CT and Platina posted de-growth. The Pulsar 125cc sales increased 98.68 percent to 65,648 units in Oct 20 as against 33,042 units sold in Oct 19. In Oct 20, Bajaj Auto introduced special festive discounts on the three variants of the 125cc Pulsar with savings upto Rs.3,000.

In exports, the Boxer 110cc was the highest seller with 97,452 units exported, up 32.01 percent as against 73,824 units exported in Oct 19. It was also in the 126-250cc segment that the Boxer ruled with exports of 23,547 units, up 83.60 percent as against 12,840 units exported in Oct 19.

In the 111-125cc segment, the Discover found most buyers in global markets with 13,036 units exported and the Platina 110cc and 125cc were also favoured among global buyers as was the Pulsar and Avenger. Bajaj Chetak exports are yet to start.