Bajaj Sales Oct 2022 Register Growth – Pulsar, Dominar, Chetak, Platina

Bajaj Auto reported domestic sales of over 2.06 lakh units in the two wheeler segment for Oct 2022

Indian automaker Bajaj Auto, is one of the largest 3W manufacturers in the world. When it comes to 2W and 4W commercial products, Bajaj has a significant contribution to the automotive sector. Post Covid-19 world has not been fruitful to most automotive companies and that holds true for Bajaj as well.

Bajaj Sales Oct 2022 sales for 2-wheelers stood at 2,06,131 units and the company registered a 4% YoY growth with 1,98,738 units sold in October 2021. Top selling two wheelers from Bajaj Auto include the likes of Pulsar, Platina, CT 100, Avenger, Dominar as well as Chetak electric scooter.

Bajaj Sales Oct 2022

With 1,35,772 units shipped in October 2022, Bajaj witnessed a de-grwoth of 29% YoY. This is due to the 1,92,565 units that were shipped a year before. When total 2-wheeler sales are accounted for, Bajaj witnessed a 13% YoY drop in sales with 3,41,903 units sold last month and 3,91,303 units sold a year before.

Domestic commercial vehicle sales stood at 36,786 units and when compared to 19,827 units sold a year before, Bajaj saw a solid 86% YoY growth. CV exports saw a dip of 42% YoY with just 16,549 units shipped last month over 28,485 units shipped last year. Total CV sales accounts for 53,335 units and as opposed to 48,312 units last year, Bajaj saw 10% YoY growth.

Total 2W+CV sales for the domestic market stood at 2,42,917 units over 2,18,565 units sold last year. Domestically, YoY growth stood at 11%. That couldn’t be said about its exports which stood at 2,21,050 units last year and in contrast, exports stood at 1,52,321 units in October 2022 and saw a 31% drop YoY.

YoY analysis for Bajaj revealed that the company has done very well in domestic markets, while exports dropped substantially. In effect, it takes a toll on total sales 2W+CV which stood at 3,95,238 units last month over 4,39,615 units last year. Drop in sales accounted for 10% in total.

Bajaj Sales YTD : Apr-Oct 2022

YTD sales for 2 Wheelers in the domestic market stood at 11,41,683 units and when registered an 11% YoY growth over Apr-Oct 2021. Exports again took a toll of 17% YoY with 10,66,412 units shipped this year over 12,91,085 units shipped a year before. In total, YTD analysis for 2-wheelers stood at 22,08,095 units and witnessed a 5% drop in sales YoY.

Commercial vehicle sales follow a similar pattern and witnessed a positive growth of 89% YoY domestically with 1,48,445 units sold and dropped 35% in sales YoY when exports are accounted for. In total, Bajaj’s CV sales stood at 2,71,801 units and witnessed only 1% YoY growth in CV sales.

Total YTD Apr-Oct sales (2W+CV) for Bajaj stood at 12,90,128 units in October 2022 and compared to 11,07,918 units sold last year, Bajaj witnessed 16% YoY growth. Exports stood at 11,89,768 units and when compared to 14,82,118 units shipped last year, Bajaj witnessed a 20% drop in sales YoY. In total, Bajaj YTD sales Apr-Oct stood at 24,79,896 units and with exports dragging it down, the company registered a 4% YoY drop when compared to Apr-Oct sales in 2021 which stood at 25,90,036 units.