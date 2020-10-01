Bajaj Sales Sep 2020 Grows 20% – Records Highest Ever Monthly Exports

Cumulative two wheeler sales for Bajaj Auto in Sep 2020 has grown by 20%

Bajaj Auto Limited has released sales for the month of September 2020. It may be noted from the attached table that total sales have increased 10 percent to 4,41,306 units in the past month, up from 4,02,035 units sold in September 2019.

Domestic sales recorded a 6 percent growth in September 2020 to 2,28,731 units while exports were the highest ever at 2,12,575 units, up 14 percent as against 1,86,534 units exported in September 2019.

Two Wheeler sales

Taking into account two wheeler domestic sales in September 2020, the company noted a 24 percent increase. Sales stood at 2,19,500 units, up from 1,77,348 units sold in the same month of the previous year. Exports of two wheelers also increased by 16 percent and were the highest ever exports recorded. Total exports stood at 1,85,351 units in the past month, up from 1,59,382 units sold in September 2020 thus taking total two wheeler sales up 20 percent to 4,04,851 units.

Commercial Vehicle Domestic Sales and Exports

Commercial vehicle sales in domestic markets however, noted a steep decline. Sales dipped 76 percent to 9,231 units, down from 38,153 units sold in September 2019. Exports were on par with 27,224 units exported in September 2020, a marginal increase from 27,152 units exported in the same month of the previous year. The de-growth in domestic sales took total sales in this segment down 44 percent to 36,455 units in the past month, down from 65,305 units sold in September 2019.

Assessing total two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales of September 2020, Bajaj Auto Limited registered a 10 percent growth to 4,41,306 units, up from 4,02,035 units sold in September 2019.

Bajaj Auto Year to Date sales not as promising

Even as the company has had a good run in terms of monthly sales, year to date sales took a beating. The past several months have not been good for the entire auto industry and Bajaj Auto was no exception. The period April to September 2020 started off with zero sales in April following the lockdown announced by the Government of India in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then on sales increased very gradually month after month and positive growth was only noted in the past month.

Where two wheeler sales in domestic markets were concerned, sales dipped 35 percent to 7,36,175 units during the period April to September 2020. This was against 11,32,286 units sold in the same period of the previous year. Exports also fell 33 percent to 6,28,219 units in the past month, compared to 9,34,581 units exported in the April to September 2019 period.

Commercial vehicle domestic sales and exports dipped 85 percent and 35 percent respectively to a total of 1,32,046 units in the April to September 2020. The company’s total sales had stood at 3,53,898 units in the corresponding period of 2019.

This de-growth took year to date total two wheeler and commercial vehicle sales in domestic markets down 42 percent to 7,64,849 units in the April to September 2020 as against 13,26,233 units in the corresponding period of 2019. Exports also suffered a de-growth of 33 percent to 7,31,591 units to 10,94,532 units thus taking total sales in this period down 38 percent to 14,96,440 units down from 24,20,765 units.

