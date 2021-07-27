Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycle Launch By Mar 2023 – First Prototype Ready

This is the first time in its 118-year automobile history that Triumph is collaborating with another manufacturer

The highly anticipated joint venture between Bajaj Auto and Triumph Motorcycles has hit another speed breaker as the launch of its first product has been delayed. No points for guessing the obvious reason behind this delay- the Covid-19 pandemic.

Back in December 2020, MD of Bajaj Auto, Rajiv Bajaj had revealed that the launch of the first model under this joint production could be affected due to the ongoing pandemic. As per a recent report, this project has indeed now been pushed by another 6-9 months.

More Details

Earlier stated to make its debut in 2022, the upcoming motorcycle will now launch only at the end of fiscal year 2023. This development was confirmed by Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, during an interaction with analysts. The report further mentions that travel restrictions between India and United Kingdom brought about by the emergence of the Delta variant of Covid-19 have forced the company to take this decision.

According to Sharma, development of this motorcycle has reached an advanced stage. In fact, pre-production prototypes of the bike are already in place. However, strict travel curbs meant that Triumph engineers couldn’t come to India and monitor the development process on these prototypes. Their physical presence is required to make necessary corrections if needed.

The deal between the India two-wheeler brand and the iconic British bikemaker was inked in 2020 after discussion began in 2017. This partnership will witness the development of Triumph branded motorcycles, designed and developed in UK by Triumph and manufactured in India by Bajaj. This alliance is set to come out with multiple mid-displacement (250cc-700cc) motorcycles catering to Indian consumers.

Manufactured by Bajaj at its new plant

These Triumph-branded bikes made by Bajaj will most likely be the first units to roll off the production lines from the company’s new Rs 650-crore plant at Chakan near Pune which is set to become operational by 2023. This facility will also manufacture other premium motorcycles from other alliance brands such as KTM and Husqvarna.

This partnership between Bajaj and Triumph will help the British brand establish itself in large-volume markets like Asia and South America where cost is a huge factor. Bajaj is currently working on developing the new range-topping model of its Pulsar range of motorcycles- Pulsar 250. Test mules of the upcoming bike have been spotted on multiple occasions in recent months.

Earlier reports have indicated that Bajaj is developing a new 250cc oil-cooled engine with the provision of air cooler for the upcoming flagship Pulsar. This powertrain might also be utilised for the upcoming entry-level Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle thus keeping development costs in check for both companies.

SOURCE