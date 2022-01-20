Bajaj Twinner Trademark Filed – New Pulsar 500cc Twin Cylinder ?

Bajaj Auto is developing multiple new products in the premium segment of two-wheelers with KTM and Triumph

Bajaj Auto has been looking to foray into the premium segment of mid-displacement motorcycles for many years and hence has stitched many partnerships with international brands like KTM and Triumph. The Chakan-based automaker has filed a new trademark named ‘Twinner’ which could be used for an upcoming twin-cylinder motorcycle.

As per the trademark certificate, the name has been proposed for motorcycles and scooters among others, however, there hasn’t been any confirmation on the same by Bajaj yet. Bajaj has joined hands with the iconic British manufacturer Triumph to develop affordable mid-capacity motorcycles specifically for the Indian market.

Parallel-twin motors developed by Bajaj-KTM

It should be noted that Bajaj is already developing a new 490cc parallel-twin engine in association with KTM which will be utilised in multiple upcoming models under the Austrian brand such as 490 Adventure, 490 Duke, RC490, and 490 Supermoto/Enduro.

This 490cc parallel-twin motor could also power upcoming Bajaj models as well. Whether this engine will be the source of power for the Twinner is yet to be seen. It is possible that Bajaj could launch these motorcycles under the Pulsar brand – Bajaj Pulsar 500cc Twinner or the likes.

Registrations of trademarks in the auto industry don’t guarantee a market launch. Bajaj has filed multiple trademarks in recent times including ‘Fluor’, ‘Fluir’, and ‘Neuron’. Most of them are likely to be utilised by the brand’s upcoming electric two-wheelers. That said, the Twinner trademark application doesn’t mention the use of electric vehicles.

Bajaj-Triumph joint venture

This motorcycle will cater to the 200cc-700cc engine capacity and it is squarely aimed at a segment dominated by Royal Enfield for the past many decades. As per earlier reports, the first product from the Bajaj and Triumph joint venture was expected to make its global debut this year. However, due to unavoidable delays, the market launch of the upcoming bike got pushed to 2023.

The first of the upcoming motorcycles is expected to be globally unveiled towards the end of this year. These bikes are expected to flaunt a neo-retro design similar to the Bonneville range of motorcycles from Triumph. Retro-styled bikes are currently the blue-eyed boys in the motorcycling community all over the world. However, other than the trademark filed, there isn’t any significant detail revealed.

Bajaj New EV Plant

This is interesting since Bajaj recently laid the foundation stone for its new EV manufacturing plant in Akurdi near Pune in Maharashtra. Bajaj has announced an investment of Rs 300 crore for this new facility which on completion will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 EVs. The first vehicle from this plant is expected to roll out by June this year.