Baojun Yep Plus (Comet Based SUV) Debut Soon – Punch EV, Exter EV Rival

Capable of carrying more passengers, the Baojun Yep Plus 5-door SUV will cater to a broader segment of users in comparison to the 3-door model

Available for sale in its home market China, the Baojun Yep 3-door electric SUV was launched in 2023. Latest spy shots reveal a new 5-door version in the works. The MG Comet EV based 5-door model is expected to be called Baojun Yep Plus. Launch in China is expected soon, most likely in Q1, CY2024.

Baojun Yep Plus – Styling and features

Just like the 3-door Yep, the 5-door Baojun Yep Plus has a boxy profile. Yep Plus will be longer than the 3-door Yep that measures 3.4 meters in length. However, Yep Plus will still be a sub-compact SUV, being less than 4 meters in length.

Exteriors of Yep Plus won’t have any major deviations in comparison to the 3-door Yep. This is evident with the test mule’s bumper and tail lights that are largely the same as seen with 3-door Yep. Front fascia of Yep Plus is also expected to be the same as that of 3-door Yep. Only some minor touch-ups can be introduced.

However, with the longer size and additional doors, the side body panelling has changed. As compared to 3-door Yep that has the ORVMs mounted on the A pillar, the 5-door Yep Plus carries the ORVMs on the front door. Another thing to note is that this particular test mule does not have roof rails and running boards. Alloy wheels appear to be new for the 5-door Yep Plus.

Baojun Yep Plus – Specs, performance

With larger dimensions and more passengers to carry, 5-door Baojun Yep Plus will need a larger battery than the 28.1 kWh unit in use with the 3-door Yep. Range will be around the same as that of 3-door Yep that offers 303 km, as per CLTC standard. Performance details of 5-door Yep Plus are yet to be revealed. For reference, the 3-door Yep churns out 68 hp of max power and 140 Nm of peak torque. Its top speed is capped at 100 km/h.

Baojun Yep Plus India launch prospects

It is unlikely that an MG-badged 5-door Yep Plus electric SUV will be launched in India. However, MG Motor is developing a new EV (codenamed E260) for the Indian market, which will essentially be a rebadged version of 3-door Yep. Only minor styling changes are expected. MG’s new EV will be underpinned by Comet’s Global Small Electric Vehicle (GSEV) platform. It will have slightly larger dimensions than Comet and share a 3-door layout. Launch is expected in 2025.

Just like the Comet, MG Motor will aim to launch the new EV at a competitive price point. It will be made possible with a high level of localization. Even the battery pack will be sourced locally. For Comet, the battery pack is sourced from Tata Autocomp. The new 3-door EV will be positioned above the Comet EV. It is expected to be launched in the price range of Rs 12 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Source