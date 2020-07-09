Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launch price Rs 2 L – Rs 20k more than BS4

Benelli India’s best selling motorcycle, Imperiale 400 has now been updated to meet BS6 norms

While dealership functionality at present is best suited to what’s permissible, a quick look at the Benelli India website points to a BS6 certified Imperiale 400. The BS6 374cc single-cyl, FI, air cooled, 4valve, SOHC engine returns max power of 21PS @ 6000 rpm, and max torque of 29Nm @ 3,500 rpm. Pared to a 5-speed gearbox, fuel consumption is pegged at 3.2L for 100 kms (31,25 kmpl). Usable tank volume is 12 litres with 2 litres in reserve.

Currently, the auto industry is governed by a BSVI standard, and vehicles that aren’t being updated have no choice but to opt out of the race. This has made manufacturers cast a wide net to think about which vehicles will have meaning and value proposition in the next few years, and thereby be carried forward.

Speaking about the BS6 Imperiale, ground clearance is listed at 165mm. It stands at a length of 2,170 mm and height without mirrors at 1,120 mm. Rider seat height is pegged at 780mm, and width at 820 mm excluding mirrors. Wheelbase spans 1,440 mm. Road ready weight/kerb weight is maintained at 205 kgs, and output figures too, but at tweaked rpms.

BSVI 2020 Benelli Imperiale 400 is available with 2-Years’ service cost of Rs 8,936, incl. of spares and complimentary labour. Bookings are being entertained at Rs 6,000 with booking amount being fully refundable. The bike comes with 3-year unlimited kms warranty as standard.

Benelli Imperiale 400 is available at an entry price point of Rs 1.99 lakhs, ex-sh. When launched in October 2019, the unit was available at a starting price of Rs 1.69 lakhs. The price was later increased to Rs 1.79 lakhs for the BS4 variant. Now, the bikes’s gotten Rs 20k costlier.

At first glance, not much else looks tweaked. The catalytic converter and oxygen sensors makes the bike BS6 compliant at an entry price point that is pricier than the original offering. Benelli has designed the convenience of booking an Imperiale 400 to be easy to access with multiple prompts on the website. This serves in good stead as it will also help locate which dealership serves a customer area.

At present, auto retail functionality is dependant on government and local authority directives that outline if one can operate, and if so, under set safety guidelines. With Benelli showrooms in India being limited in number, it’s best to find functioning dealership information from the website.