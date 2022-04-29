Benelli Parent Reveals New 400cc Naked Motorcycle – KTM 390 Duke Rival

QJ Motor has unveiled its new entry-level offering in European markets called SRK 400, it will compete against the likes of KTM 390 Duke and Kawasaki Z400

For a long time, QJ Motor had its consumer base restricted to its home market in China. However, ever since it acquired the Italian motorcycle brand Benelli, the company has adopted a global approach and aims to make its presence felt in other international markets as well.

Most QJ Motor motorcycles offered in developed markets like Europe have been available as Benelli branded models. That said, things are looking to change as the Chinese bikemaker is aiming to take on rivals in European markets with its own brand name.

QJ SRK 400 Revealed: Styling Highlights

In this regard, the company has introduced its first model for its European lineup which goes on sale in July this year. Called SRK 400, this naked street racer will be the brand’s entry-level motorcycle in Europe. Upon its launch, SRK 400 will be one of the very few models coming from the house of a Chinese brand. This is because the bike has its own identity thanks to a unique design.

Speaking of design, SRK 400 is a sharp-looking bike with an aggressive front fascia featuring a split LED headlight flanked by LED turn indicators. It also receives a muscular fuel tank that gives the bike a masculine appeal. Other visual highlights include a floating tail section, split-style seats, an underbelly engine crash guard, a stubby underbelly exhaust and a rear tyre hugger.

The bike’s frame has also been dipped in green paint which creates a nice contrast with the overall colour scheme. Further, yellow-coloured alloy rims also create a pleasant aesthetic appeal on the motorcycle. It also receives sharp tank extensions on either side that results in better aerodynamic properties.

Mechanical Specs

Powering SRK 400 is a 400cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled motor that dishes out 41 bhp and 37 Nm of peak torque. This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox. At a kerb weight of 186 kilograms ready, this naked streetfighter is nearly 20kgs heavier than its immediate rivals in this category from Japanese and European manufacturers.

In terms of dimensions, SRK 400 is taller and longer than its competition therefore it might not be a very sharp handling machine in corners. As for dynamics, suspension duties are handled by upside-down forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking hardware comprises dual front discs and a single rear disc that are aided by ABS. The naked streetfighter rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels shod with 110/70 front and 150/60 rear tyres.

Price & Expected India Launch

QJ Motor has priced the upcoming SRK 400 at EUR 5,800 (approx. INR 4.67 lakh) which makes it quite a pricey affair. Since QJ has no base in India, this bike can only make its debut in our country in a rebranded Benelli avatar. For that, the motorcycle needs to be priced better than the current offering.