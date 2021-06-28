Benelli TRK 502, Leoncino 500 Prices Increased By Up To Rs 11k

The Benelli Leoncino 500 scrambler is now priced from Rs 4,69,900 onwards as against an earlier Rs 4,59,000

Benelli Leoncino 500 BS6 compliant version was launched in India in Feb 21. It came in at an introductory price and offered in a single trim with two colour options. The Steel Grey was priced at Rs.4,59,900 while the Leoncino Red had a price tag of Rs 4,69,900. Now, with the new price hike, the Steel Gray colour is available for Rs 4,69,900 while the Leoncino Red is priced at Rs 4,79,900.

Speaking about the TRK 502 and 502X, prices of the two have also been increased. TRK 502 Grey colour is now priced at Rs 4.86 lakh while the White and Red colours are at Rs 4.96 lakh. TRK 502X is now priced at Rs 5.36 lakh. This new prices translates into a hike of about Rs 6k for the TRK 502 range. All prices are ex-sh.

Leoncino 500 BS6

The BS6 model of the Benelli Leoncino 500 sports the same design elements as seen on the BS4 version as the changes to the BS6 model are limited to mechanical upgrades to comply with the new, more stringent emission norms. It gets the similar rounded headlamp design, dual tone front fender with ‘Lion of Pesaro’ motif, a single piece seat setup and rounded fuel tank of 12.7 liter capacity.

It also receives LED lighting at the front and rear, a twin pod LCD instrument cluster and dual-channel switchable ABS. The Leoncino 500 sports a steel trellis frame with a lattice design in black. It measures 2160mm in length, 1160mm in overall height and gets a 1490mm wheelbase while ground clearance is at 160mm. It rides on 17 inch alloy wheels fitted with 120/70 and 160/60 profiles tyres at the front and rear respectively.

Benelli Leoncino 500 Engine and Transmission

The new Benelli Leoncino 500 that complies with BS6 emission standards sees no change in its engine output. The 500cc, DOHC, in-line twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine continues to offer 46.8 hp power at 8,500 rpm and 46 Nm torque at 6,000 rpm. It is mated to a 6 speed gearbox with wet multi plate clutch.

Suspension is via 50mm upside down fork in the front and monoshock suspension at the rear with rebound and pre-load adjust. Braking is carried out by 4 piston brake calipers with 320mm disc in the front and single 260mm disc at the rear.

Benelli offers a three-year/unlimited kilometres warranty on the Leoncino 500. The BS6 Benelli Leoncino 500 does not have a direct rival in its segment but is positioned between the Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 in the quarter-litre space and the Ducati Scrambler 800 in the big bike segment.

Benelli Upcoming Launches

Earlier this year, Benelli announced a total of 7 new launches by August 2021. These included the Benelli TRK 502, TRK 502X, Leoncino 500, Leoncino 250, 302S, 302R and TNT 600i. To date, the first few of the models have made their way into India. A new Benelli showroom has also opened in Jammu where the entire range of Benelli models – Imperiale 400, Leoncino 500, TRK 502 and TRK 502X will be on display. This is the company’s 42nd showroom in India and will also showcase the company’s merchandise and accessories.