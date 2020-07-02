BGAUSS electric scooters B8, A2 to launch in India next month – Details

BGAUSS B8 sports Bluetooth connectivity, LED display, front and rear disc brake and a lot of IoT features

The electric scooter revolution in India is currently at its early stages but with introduction of every new brand, things are picking up pace. The latest to enter this sector is BGAUSS, a premium EV brand which is a part of RR Global. The company has announced that the BGAUSS B8 and A2 electric scooters will be launched in India in August 2020.

Before we talk about the products, here is the brief background of the parent company. RR Global is a USD 800 million conglomerate specializing in electrical sector. Established in 1986 as a winding wires manufacturing unit in Vadodara, Gujarat, the company steadily expanded its portfolio to include cables, magnet wires, copper tubes, electrical accessories, busducts, electromechanical parking solutions, etc.

Now, RR has decided to move further up the value chain and take a shot at the burgeoning electric two wheeler market. The BGAUSS A2 features a sleek and minimalist design that seems to be the trend in this sector. It will be available in blue, white and grey colour options.

The electric scooter will be available in two variants with the base model making do with a fixed lead acid battery while the top-end variant featuring removable lithium-ion unit. Both variants are propelled by a hub-mounted 250 W BLDC motor. The lithium-ion variant can achieve full charge in a 2 hours and 15 minutes while the lead acid variant takes around 8 hours. The company claims a range of 110 km and a top-speed of 25 kmph.

The BGAUSS B8 flagship model certainly has a lot of resemblance to its sibling but features handlebar cowl with integrated LED headlamps and slightly different taillight. The scooter will be available in blue, white, red and grey color options.

BGAUSS Electric Scooters – Specs

The B8 will also be available with the options of fixed lead-acid or removable lithium-ion battery pack. 1,900 W BLDC motor mounted on the rear hub is capable of propelling the scooter to a top speed of 50 kmph. The lithium-ion battery can be charged fully in about 3 hours. The lead-acid and lithium-ion variants have range of 78 and 70 km respectively.

Both electric scooters offer three ride modes – Low, Medium, High, LED display, LED lighting, front and rear disc brakes and regenerative braking. The flagship BGAUSS B8 further adds Bluetooth connectivity, navigation, ride metrics, geo fencing, remote diagnostics, live tracking and many more IoT features. BGAUSS is yet to shed light on its market strategy, dealership network and initial target markets.