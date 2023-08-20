Bharat NCAP Launch On 22nd Aug By Gadkari – Indian Car Safety Rating

Bharat NCAP will be A Game-Changer for Road Safety in India – New Initiative to Elevate Safety Standards for Motor Vehicles

India’s road safety landscape is set for a significant transformation with the official launch of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) by the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari. This pioneering initiative, aimed at enhancing the safety of motor vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tonnes, is poised to make Indian roads safer for all.

Empowering Consumers Through Safety Assessment

Under the Bharat NCAP, consumers will have access to vital information regarding the crash safety of vehicles available in the market. This initiative equips car buyers with a powerful tool to make informed decisions when choosing a vehicle, with a strong emphasis on safety.

Car manufacturers now have the option to voluntarily submit their vehicles for comprehensive crash testing, conducted in accordance with the rigorous Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Following these exhaustive tests, cars will be assigned star ratings for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). These star ratings will serve as an invaluable reference point for potential car buyers, enabling easy comparisons among different vehicles.

The official statement released today underscores the increasing demand for safer cars among Indian consumers. The Bharat NCAP is expected to incentivize car manufacturers to align their designs with evolving customer needs, thereby contributing to safer vehicles on Indian roads. Until now, Indian car buyers had to rely on the test rating provided by Global NCAP. Below are the latest safety ratings of Indian cars by Global NCAP.

Going Global with Safety Standards

Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, highlighted the broader implications of the Bharat NCAP. This program aligns Indian cars with global safety standards, potentially positioning them as more competitive players in international markets. This development has the potential to open up new opportunities for Indian car manufacturers in the global automotive arena.

Enhancing Safety on Indian Roads

The launch of the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme signifies a watershed moment in the quest to enhance road safety in India. By providing consumers with access to critical safety information, this initiative is expected to encourage car manufacturers to prioritize safety in their designs.

This, in turn, will contribute to safer roads and vehicles across the nation. Moreover, the Bharat NCAP has the potential to bolster the Indian automotive industry’s global presence and further enhance the export capabilities of domestic manufacturers. A safer and more competitive automotive landscape awaits India, with the Bharat NCAP leading the way.