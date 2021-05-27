2022 BMW Electric Scooter Spied Testing In Production Form

BMW Definition CE 04 is expected to make its global debut in production form by the end of this year, however, it is unlikely to head to Indian shores

It was in November last year when BMW revealed a pre-production concept called Definition CE 04 at the EICMA for the first time. A near-production version of the same has been recently spotted conducting trial runs. This suggests that the electric scooter has moved on from the concept stage to testing stage.

CE 04 e-scooter is expected to be the first electric vehicle from the Bavarian automaker to run on two wheels. The images of the testing prototype caught on cameras are very similar to the concept version which made its maiden appearance a few months ago. However, it wears subtle cosmetic differences which are expected to creep into the final production-spec model as well.

Futuristic Design

That being said, most of the elements from the concept scooter have carried forward to this near-production version. This includes the layered and intricate bodywork with a hint of Ducati Sport 1000 Biposto in its style.

The front end flaunts a large V-shaped headlamp with integrated LED DRL on the apron along with deep creases and angular lines. The flat floating single-piece seat with a small bifurcation between the rider and pillion also looks like a neat touch.

With a low-slung seat and forward-set footpegs, the e-scooter provides a cruiser-like laid-back riding posture, although a massive floorboard offers a dual footrest position making it a more comfortable riding experience. The wide and raised handlebar further focuses on a relaxed riding posture. The battery pack and electric motor are cleverly hidden inside the side body panels.

Handful of modifications over the concept model have been carried out to make the electric scooter road legal. These include mirrors, reflectors, brake lights and a tyre hugger at the rear wheel which houses mudguard-mounted indicators and a number plate. Additional updates are limited to a new rear fender and new body panels.

Features on offer

Moving on to the list of features, CE 04 gets a massive 10.25-inch TFT instrument console which is expected to house connectivity options including Bluetooth, phone and music control as well as read out multiple data.

Other features that are likely to make the cut include keyless operation, navigation and wireless phone charging. Since it will carry a low-mounted battery and a compact powertrain, there is enough space for an illuminated storage compartment that could be used to hold a helmet and other knick-knacks.

Expected Specifications

From the spy shots, it appears as if the upcoming CE 04 will be powered by a mid-range electric motor with a belt-driven system instead of a wheel-based BLDC hub motor offered in most contemporary e-scooters. Exact specifications of CE 04 haven’t been revealed yet but it is mostly likely to cater to daily urban commutes. Suspension duties are likely to be handled by a pair of telescopic front forks and offset mono-shock at rear.

