BMW G 310 RR Fully Faired Motorcycle Render – Two New Colours

BMW G 310 RR will be manufactured by TVS in India – It will be launched on 15th July

BMW Motorrad dropped a teaser of its upcoming entry-level supersport in the form of G 310 RR last week. It will be based on the same 313cc engine and platform that currently underpins G 310 R naked street fighter and G 310 GS adventure tourer. Official bookings for the upcoming sports bike are open through the company’s official website.

From the teasers, it is clear that BMW is headed the TVS way since the latter already offers its flagship model based on the same platform. Hence, it has been predicted that the upcoming G 310 RR will borrow some inspiration from TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW G 310 RR Fully Faired – Render

Based on official teasers, a digital illustration of the upcoming BMW G 310 RR has been created. As expected, the overall silhouette of the fully-faired sports bike by the German marque is starkly similar to its Indian cousin. Although there are a few subtle variations to distinguish between the two models.

In this rendition, the designer has employed more cuts and creases around the headlight assembly, something that isn’t seen in Apache. The twin-pod headlight itself appears to be a different unit from the one seen in the flagship TVS. The rendered bike seen in this image is wrapped under the traditional BMW HP-livery with red and blue accents over a white base. Another colour option for BMW G 310 RR is black in matte finish.

The side fairing also features snazzy graphics with the word ‘Race’ written after its name. Reports have mentioned that there will be another all-black colour option on offer with G 310 RR. The visor shown on this Bavarian derivative of sports bike is slightly different from the one seen in Apache RR 310 although the fuel tank seen in this digital illustration is almost identical to the latter.

Other prominent visual highlights seen in this digital rendition are split-style seats with a raised tail section, 5-spoke alloy wheels with black rims, a race-spec red trellis frame and a stubby side-on exhaust canister. Taillight assembly also appears to be slightly different from the one offered in Apache.

Expected Mechanical Specs

Cycle parts of the upcoming Beemer are expected to be mostly similar to Apache RR 310 barring a few variations. For instance, BMW has used a conventional front disc brake in G 310 RR instead of the petal-shaped rotors seen in Apache. Apart from differences in design, size of discs will probably remain unchanged with a 300mm rotor at front and a 240mm unit at rear.

Another important highlight is the addition of adjustable front USD suspension which is seen in the more advanced Apache RR 310 BTO (Built To Order). No changes will be made in the powertrain department as it’s expected to feature the same 312.2cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. This motor pumps out 34 PS at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of torque at 7,700 rpm while being paired with a 6-speed gearbox.