BMW G310R Modified Into A Fully Faired Race Machine

This custom fully faired supersport version of G310R is used to provide track training for beginners at Zhuhai Circuit in China

BMW G 310 R is one of the coolest and fastest entry-level naked motorcycles one can own in India. It has been the wish of many speed enthusiasts for BMW Motorrad to come with a fully-faired supersport version of the same. However, that doesn’t seem to happen in the near future.

Therefore, a few folks have taken matters into their own hands and modified a naked G310R into a fully-faired sports bike. This bike has been custom-built for the Zhuhai Circuit in China where it is used as a track-only race bike. This motorcycle has undergone many cosmetic as well as structural modifications.

Modified Design

For starters, its design seems to be inspired by BMW Motorrad flagship- S 1000 RR. In order to get this motorcycle in shape, firstly, the makers removed all the unnecessary parts such as the all-LED headlamp, taillight, indicators, and seat from the stock G310R. With the bare-bones structure in front, the motorcycle gets a faired body inspired by S 1000 R dipped in signature BMW tri-colour livery.

A bubble windscreen is attached to the front apron while a sharp tail section is added. The radiator shroud is added although the engine-gearbox assembly gets a new casing finished in gloss black.

Also, a race-spec foam seat has been installed in place of the stock saddle. Meanwhile, the conventional straight-line handlebar gives way for a low-slung clip-on setup and the centre-set footpegs are replaced by billet-type rear-set footpegs.

Other Changes & Specs

The race bike rolls on slicks instead of tyres from Michelin. The standard exhaust has been replaced by a Vanhool full system exhaust. Apart from these changes, everything else remains the same.

The custom bike still employs the same tubular frame which is suspended on a pair of beefy golden-coloured USD forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Attributes such as switchgear, LCD instrument cluster and alloy wheels have been retained from the stock motorcycle.

Coming to its performance, this is a spoiler since it only makes 28 PS of maximum power. This is because the standard spec G 310 R is tuned to make 28 PS of power. India- and Euro-spec models are tuned to return an output of 34 PS and 28 Nm of peak torque. The 313cc, single-cylinder engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and now comes with a slipper and assist clutch as standard in the BS6 model.

G310R shares its mechanicals- platform and engine with its adventure tourer sibling G310GS and the supersport TVS Apache RR310. It competes against the likes of KTM Duke 390 and Honda CB300R.