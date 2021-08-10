HomeBike NewsBMW G310R Modified Into A Fully Faired Race Machine

BMW G310R Modified Into A Fully Faired Race Machine

Arun Prakash

2021 BMW G310R Modified
This custom fully faired supersport version of G310R is used to provide track training for beginners at Zhuhai Circuit in China

BMW G 310 R is one of the coolest and fastest entry-level naked motorcycles one can own in India. It has been the wish of many speed enthusiasts for BMW Motorrad to come with a fully-faired supersport version of the same. However, that doesn’t seem to happen in the near future.

Therefore, a few folks have taken matters into their own hands and modified a naked G310R into a fully-faired sports bike. This bike has been custom-built for the Zhuhai Circuit in China where it is used as a track-only race bike. This motorcycle has undergone many cosmetic as well as structural modifications.

Modified Design

For starters, its design seems to be inspired by BMW Motorrad flagship- S 1000 RR. In order to get this motorcycle in shape, firstly, the makers removed all the unnecessary parts such as the all-LED headlamp, taillight, indicators, and seat from the stock G310R. With the bare-bones structure in front, the motorcycle gets a faired body inspired by S 1000 R dipped in signature BMW tri-colour livery.

A bubble windscreen is attached to the front apron while a sharp tail section is added. The radiator shroud is added although the engine-gearbox assembly gets a new casing finished in gloss black.

2021 BMW G310R Modified
Also, a race-spec foam seat has been installed in place of the stock saddle. Meanwhile, the conventional straight-line handlebar gives way for a low-slung clip-on setup and the centre-set footpegs are replaced by billet-type rear-set footpegs.

2021 BMW G310R Modified
Other Changes & Specs

The race bike rolls on slicks instead of tyres from Michelin. The standard exhaust has been replaced by a Vanhool full system exhaust. Apart from these changes, everything else remains the same.

The custom bike still employs the same tubular frame which is suspended on a pair of beefy golden-coloured USD forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Attributes such as switchgear, LCD instrument cluster and alloy wheels have been retained from the stock motorcycle.

2021 BMW G310R Modified
Coming to its performance, this is a spoiler since it only makes 28 PS of maximum power. This is because the standard spec G 310 R is tuned to make 28 PS of power. India- and Euro-spec models are tuned to return an output of 34 PS and 28 Nm of peak torque. The 313cc, single-cylinder engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and now comes with a slipper and assist clutch as standard in the BS6 model.

G310R shares its mechanicals- platform and engine with its adventure tourer sibling G310GS and the supersport TVS Apache RR310. It competes against the likes of KTM Duke 390 and Honda CB300R.

