BMW India Launches S1000RR, M340i, XM Hybrid SUV – JoyTown 2022

BMW launched S1000RR in India alongside M340i sedan and XM hybrid SUV at the JoyTown festival earlier today

BMW has launched a trio of products today. One is the S 1000 RR track motorcycle, second is the XM hybrid-electric SUV and lastly, we have the M340i X-Drive which is the first high-performance BMW with an M engine. The launch event took place at JoyTown 2022, a one of a kind festival for automotive enthusiasts in India.

2022 BMW S1000RR

Starting with S 1000 RR, it is brought here via CBU route. Bookings are open at authorised BMW Motorrad dealerships. Deliveries of which will commence in February of 2023. It will surpass its forerunners owing to comprehensive updates to its chassis, engine, suspension, aerodynamics, design, electronics and assistance systems.

The design is radical as ever and looks ravishing in White colourway. Higher windscreen and side winglets allow shedding a split second of its lap times. It is powered by a 999cc 4-cylinder water and oil-cooled engine and generates 210 bhp of power, up by 3 bhp from previous iterations. It has stupendous levels of kit and technology to offer the ultimate track day experience.

It gets a slipper clutch, quick shifter and four modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic and Race and optional pro modes. Other features are launch control, pit lane limiter, hill start assist, dynamic traction control, flex frame, dynamic damping control, ABS Pro with new Brake Slide Assist, a Coloured TFT Screen and a lot more. Prices start from Rs. 20.25 lakh for S 1000 RR, Pro costs Rs. 22.15 lakh and Pro M Sport costs Rs. 24.45 lakh (all prices ex-sh).

2022 BMW M340i

Next is BMW M340i which is locally assembled at company’s Chennai plant. Prices start from Rs. 69.2 lakh (ex-sh), bookings are open via BMW dealers and deliveries will commence from January 2023. Offered as a sporty product, its design is well judged and accentuates the car’s nature. M aerodynamics package features a body-colored M rear spoiler as well.

Interiors are fitting to the price and segment that M340i will fall into. It gets a floating type BMW Curved Display which is the main highlight of this car’s interior. Other bits include Sports seats with M-specific upholstery in a Sensatec/Alcantara trim, an M leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, carbon fiber bits, and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon music system.

Under the bonnet, BMW M340i xDrive gets a 2,998 cc straight-six petrol engine that makes 374 hp and 500 Nm torque, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.4 seconds. It is coupled with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic gearbox and BMW X-Drive AWD system to ensure maximum traction. M Sport exhaust unit completes the package.

BMW XM Hybrid SUV Launched

Just like S 1000 RR, XM is also brought in via CBU route and hence a price tag of Rs. 2.6 crore (ex-sh). Bookings are open via BMW dealers and deliveries will commence in May 2023. Just like M1, XM has been developed fully independently by M GmbH, with no baseline from BMW model range. It gets BMW’s modern design philosophy with a massive M Kidney Grille at front.

Speaking of grille, they’re illuminated as well. BMW is offering M light alloy wheels that are 22” in size and also offers optional 23” M light alloy wheels in Night Gold accents. M Sports Brakes with Black Callipers are standard and optional red or blue calipers are offered too. M Hybrid system consists of a new V8 engine with M TwinPower Turbo and an electric motor integrated into the 8 – speed M Steptronic transmission. Combined output is 653 bhp and 800 Nm of torque. The 25.7 kWh battery is rated for a claimed 88 km range from a single charge.

Interiors provide both cockpit-like sportiness and a luxurious ambiance at the same time. All the dashboard equipment mentioned with M340i is present here as well. Interior features Coffee Brown Vintage leather which is unique. Door trim panels come with soft Nappa leather. Music system is taken care of by Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System with 20 speakers and a 1,475-watt amplifier, along with illuminated elements.