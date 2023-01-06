BMW India Sales 2022 Highest Ever – 11k Cars, 7k Motorcycles

BMW India car sales in CY 2022 stood at 11,268 units making it their highest ever in the past 10 years

BMW India has seen a 36.81 percent growth in sales in calendar year 2022. Total sales in the past year stood at 11.268 units, up from 8,236 units sold in CY 2021. This was a volume growth of 3,032 units. They remain No 2 luxury car brand of India, behind Mercedes – who has posted sales of almost 16k units in 2022.

The company has been noting high demand for its SUV range that includes models such as the BMW X1, X3, X5 and X7. Sales growth was over 60 percent. Their lineup of luxury sedans among which are BMW 3 Series, 5 Series and 6 Series also saw increased demand to the extent that some models in the company portfolio command upto a 6 month waiting period.

BMW and MINI Sales CY 2022

Taking into account sales of BMW and Mini, sales in CY 2022 stood at 11,981 units, up 34.98 percent from 8,876 units sold in CY 2021. Mini sales improved by 11.41 percent to 713 units from 640 units sold in CY 2021. The Mini Countryman contributed 41 percent in sales while Mini Hatch and Mini Convertible contributed 38 percent and 21 percent respectively.

BMW Motorrad also saw a 40.28 percent growth to 7,282 units from 5,191 units sold in CY 2021. Models such as the G310 R, G 310 RR and G310 GS accounted for 90 percent of these sales while scooters such as S 1000 RR, R1250 GS/GSA and C 400 GT made up the balance sales.

BMW 2022 Sales – Highest ever

Taking into account BMW Group sales in the past decade, it may be seen from the attached table that sales crossed the 10,000 unit mark in just 2 years. It was in 2018 that sales had stood at 10,405 units while in 2022 it rose to 11,268 units.

The company started off 2009 at 3,619 units which improved by 72.59 percent to 6,246 units in 2010. It was thereafter a steady rise in 2011 and 2012 to 9,371 units and 9,375 units respectively. Sales dipped in 2013 and 2014 but increased again in the next 3 calendar years to once again fall in 2019 to 9,000 units and in 2020 to 6,092 units. Following sales of 8,236 units in CY 2021, sales of 11,268 in CY 2022 was their best ever.

BMW India also entered the electric vehicles segment in 2022. In this segment it has the iX electric SAV, i4 electric sedan and the Mini 3-door Cooper SE electric hatchback. The automaker has 4 new electric vehicles planned for launch in 2023. The i7 electric sedan is poised for launch in India in January 2023, this model is currently doing well in global markets.

It promises to offer a range of 625 kms on single charge as per the WLTP cycle with charging upto a range of 100 kms in 6 minutes via a 196 kW DC charger. It should also be mentioned that the BMW Group has good charging infrastructure in the premium segment via their dealership networks in 32 cities across the country.