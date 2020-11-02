BMW X3 M India Launch Price Rs 99.9 Lakh – Pre Booking Offers Announced

BMW X3 M is all set to receive a facelift in Europe – Ahead of that, India gets the current X3 M which was unveiled more than a year ago

The BMW X3 M is a high performance version of the regular X3. This mid size Sports Activity Vehicle has been launched in India today. It comes in as a Completely Built Up Unit (CBU) and is on sale at company dealerships at an ex-showroom price of Rs.99,90,000, where it can be seen portraying a unique combination of luxury and sporting dynamics.

Exteriors

The high performance first ever BMW X3 M boasts of both, a high level of driving dynamics and day to day qualities that set it apart in its segment. The exterior colours include Alpine White, Donongton Grey Metallic, Toronto Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic, Phytonic Blue Metallic and Sophisto Grey Metallic.

It receives adaptive LED headlamps, accent lighting with turn indicators, low and high beam LED technology and hexagonal shaped DRLs and LED tail lamps. The BMW M3 X also gets rain sensor and automatic driving lights, electrically folding exterior mirrors with automatic anti dazzle function.

It also gets an automatic tail gate, panoramic glass roof and roof spoiler along with roof rails finished in a high gloss black colour scheme. The BMW M3 X sits on 20 inch M light alloy wheels with double-spoke style 764 M Bicolour Orbit Grey with mixed tyres.

Interiors

The interiors show off a sporty and luxurious stance. It gets upholstery in Leather ‘Vernasca’ Design in Black and Oyster with electrically adjustable sports seats with memory function. Ambient lighting, an M specific instrument cluster and M selector lever are also a part of its interior makeup.

Rear seat is in a 40:20:40 split, with full folding function allowing for increased storage space to a maximum of 1,600 liters. BMW ConnectedDrive features include Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth with audio streaming, handsfree and USB connectivity and BMW Apps along with BMW HeadUp display with M specific view.

The new X3 M also gets an M steering wheel, M1 and M2 mode buttons, 31.2 cm instrument display and a touchscreen infotainment head unit. Automatic air conditions with three zone with digital display is also a part of its interior makeup. The BMW X3 M also gets BMW Virtual Assistant, telephony with wireless charging along with Hi-Fi speaker system.

BMW X3 M will be powered by a 3.0 liter engine offering 480 hp power and 600 Nm torque. This is the most powerful straight 6 petrol engine to ever be seen on a BMW M car. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h will be achieved in 4.2 seconds while top speed stands at 250 km/h. Power is sent to all the four wheels via an 8 speed automatic gearbox.

Bookings for BMW X3 M

BMW India has opened bookings for the new X3 M at all company dealerships of online at shop.bmw.in. Customers placing orders prior to 31st December 2020 will get special benefits of exclusive hospitality experience designed by BMW Excellence Club along with Isprava Luxury Villas.

Buyers will also benefit from a service inclusive 3 year/40,000 km warranty worth Rs.1,16,702, BMW Service Plus scheme of 3 years/40,000 km at Rs.2,14,052 and BMW Repair inclusive scheme of 3 years/unlimited mileage at Rs.1,05,610.