Bounce E1 Electric Scooter Production Starts – Delivery From 18th April

Bounce electric scooters are manufactured at company plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan

Bengaluru-based EV start-up Bounce has launched its first electric scooter in India. Called Infinity E1, this is the only e-scooter in India offered as a scooter with battery and charger and scooter with Battery-as-a-service option. Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter with battery and charger is priced at Rs 68,999 while price for Scooters with Battery-as-a-Service is priced at Rs 45,099 + subscription to Battery-as-a-Service.

Production of the Bounce E1 electric scooter has officially started at the company plant in Rajasthan. This plant has a manufacturing capacity of 2 lakh units per year. Later this year, the company is also planning to put up another unit in South India with an annual capacity exceeding 5 lakh scooters.

Mr Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity said, “With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country. All of us are excited about the future of mobility in India, and are proud to play a part in it.”

Bounce Infinity E1 – Design and Features

Sporting a conventional scooter like stance, the Infinity E1 is presented in colour options of Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Desat Silver and Comed Grey and in glossy or matte finish. It gets rounded LED headlamps, rear foot pegs, alloy wheels and a single seat setup with pillion grab handles. Features also include CANBUS, a six axis accelerometer, over and under voltage protection and side stand sensor along with battery motor controller, VCU and display.

It gets a 12 liter boot space It also gets round rear view mirrors and a flat foot board while on board features include a digital instrument cluster, connected features via Bluetooth used for geofencing, track my scooter and check charging status. It is also presented with reverse mode, cruise control and tow alert along with a unique drag mode that allows the user to move the scooter along in the event of a puncture and reverse mode to get out of tight parking spaces.

‘Battery as a service’ option

This is the first of its kind service for an e-scooter offered in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 68,999 for a scooter with battery and charger, buyers can also pay Rs 45,099 for the scooter with battery-as-a-service option. Bounce Infinity E1 scooters are FAME II eligible. Bookings commenced at a down payment of Rs 499 – fully refundable while deliveries are slated to commence pan-India from end of March 2022 via the company dealerships and on its online platform.

Battery-as-a-service allows the rider to use Bounce’s battery swapping network. The customers pay for the battery swap and return the empty battery for a fully charged one through this network. Bounce plans to have this battery swapping facility within 1 km distance for its users. Bounce Infinite E1 is also offered with the battery which can be removed and charged via a home or office charger. The battery can be charged in 4-5 hours when connected to a regular electric socket.

Infinite E1 is a ‘Made in India’ scooter. It is powered by a 2 kWh lithium ion battery pack offering a range of 85 km per charge. The motor which offers 83 Nm torque will allow for a top speed of 65 km/h and acceleration from 0 to 40 km/h in 8 seconds. Infinity E1 is offered with two riding modes of Power and Eco and suspension and braking are via hydraulic telescopic front suspension and twin shock absorbers at the rear along with disc brakes at both ends.

It also receives Electronic Braking system (EBS) and regenerative braking technology. Bounce is offering a comprehensive 3 year/50,000 km warranty on the Infinity E1. Bounce Infinity E1 enters a segment wherein it will rival the Ola S1, Bajaj Chetak Electric, TVS iQube and Ather 450X. Test rides have already started, while deliveries will start from 18th April 2022.