Bounce Electric Scooter Infinity E1 Launch Price Rs 69k – New TVC

The new Bounce Infinity e-scooter has been launched in India – Deliveries will start from March 2022

Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter has finally launched in India today. Priced at Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom) for the battery equipped version and at Rs 45,099 without battery. The latter option comes with a ‘Battery as a service’ option – the first of its kind in the Indian market.

Under this new option, swapping stations would work on similar principles as a fuel station. Bounce battery swapping stations will have a ready stock of charged and ready-to-go batteries, allowing customers to swap their near empty batteries for a fully charged battery pack and move on.

Bounce Infinity E1 Electric Scooter – Battery as a service

This would ensure no waste of time for the customer to recharge their batteries or worry about range, etc. Cost of replacing a battery at these stations will be about Rs 35 per swap. Such customers will also have to avail monthly subscription, where charges are in the range of Rs 850 to Rs 1,250. Bounce electric scooter is open for bookings at a token amount of Rs 499. Deliveries will start from March 2022.

Bounce has been setting up a wide battery-swapping network through prominent partnerships, which will serve both its retail customers and its successful ride-sharing business. The ambition is to build the world’s largest and densest battery swapping platform to support India’s transition to clean mobility, and offer a swapping facility within one kilometre distance for its customers. Take a look at the new TVC below.

Bounce Electric Scooter Details

The E1 receives a sporty design and bright new colour options. It gets an LED headlamp and digital speedometer. It get round rear view mirrors, a flat foot board, single piece seat and pillion grab handle. It gets blacked out wheels.

Bounce Infinity E1 gets disc brake while suspension is handled by telescopic forks on the front and single-sided shock absorber at the rear. The shocks have been optimized for Indian road conditions. It has a boot space of 12 liters. Speaking about specs of Bounce E1 – Torque of 83 Nm, Top Speed of 65 kmph, 0 to 40 kmph in 8 seconds. Battery charging time is 4-5 hours.

Mr. Vivekananda Hallekere, CEO & Co-Founder, Bounce said, “I strongly believe in the potential of electric vehicles in India – it is with this vision that we launched our in-house EV mobility solutions in June 2019. Today, we are building on our success, and to facilitate faster adoption of EVs, Bounce has taken a step ahead to develop the Infinity E1. We are committed to taking on all challenges to make India a leading EV adopter globally.”

Bounce Electric Scooter Intelligent Features

The new Bounce E1 electric scooter is loaded with modern features like geo-fencing, anti-theft, tow alert, reverse mode, drag mode (scooter moves at walking speed, in case of a puncture), remote tracking, remote battery update, etc.

Bounce Infinity E1 that was launched today, was showcased as a 22Motors scooter at the 2018 Auto Expo. Bounce purchased 22Motors and their plant earlier this year for US$7 million. Bounce will manufacture the new Infinity E1 e-scooter at its facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. This facility has manufacturing capacity of 1,80,000 scooters per annum.

Bounce Battery Swapping Stations

For its battery swapping networks, Bounce has partnered with Readassist, Helloworld, Kitchens. The company plans to expand this infrastructure to 900 new locations across 10 cities. The company has also joined hands with Park+ to set up over 3,500 battery swapping stations.

Bounce plans to have a battery swapping station within 1 km from its customers with this facility offered in locations such as residential societies, key parking lots, malls and offices. Customers can have access to the nearest swapping station via the Bounce App or Park+ app.