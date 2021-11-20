Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter Launch Date 2nd Dec – Booking At Rs 499

With a dense battery swapping network, Bounce Infinity users won’t have to worry about things like range or charging

A pioneer in smart mobility in the country, Bounce is all set to launch its first electric scooter named Infinity. A ‘Made in India’ product, Infinity electric scooter will be equipped with advanced equipment and intelligent features. Today, launch date of the Bounce electric scooter was announced. It will launch on 2nd Dec 2021. Pre-bookings will commence from same date at Rs 499. Deliveries will commence from early next year. Exact date for start of delivery has not been revealed.

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter details

Bounce Infinity has an elegant, aerodynamic profile with features such as round headlamp, retro-styled front fender, LCD instrument console, single piece seat, sporty alloy wheels, prominent grab rail, and edgy tail lamp. The scooter is likely to be offered in single-tone colour options.

Bounce Infinity utilizes a hub-mounted motor. The scooter has been spotted with telescopic front fork and dual rear suspension. It has single disc brakes at both ends. More technical details are expected to be revealed in coming weeks.

Bounce Infinity ownership options

There are two options for users who may want to buy Bounce Infinity electric scooter. First is the conventional way, wherein users pay the full price including the cost of the scooter and battery. In this option, users will have the freedom to remove the Li-ion battery and charge it as per their convenience. This is likely to be preferred by city dwellers living in multi-storeyed buildings. The flip side is that this option will increase overall ownership cost.

Second option is ‘Battery as a service’, wherein users don’t need to pay for the cost of battery. Whenever they need a fully charged battery, they can swap batteries at any of Bounce’s battery swapping hubs. This system brings the overall experience closer to that of refuelling at a standard fuel station. It not only saves time but also eliminates range anxiety and the hassles of charging an electric scooter.

Choosing ‘Battery as a service’ option will reduce acquisition cost by as much as 40-50%. Users will only be charged when they swap their battery. With reduced acquisition cost, Bounce Infinity electric scooter will become accessible to a larger customer base. It could also be preferred over rival products that come with non-removable batteries.

Improving battery swapping infrastructure

To ensure users can easily find a battery swapping station, Bounce is working to expand its battery-swapping network. The network will cater to both retail customers as well as the company’s ride-sharing business. As of now, Bounce has battery swapping stations at more than 170 locations. This will be expanded all across India in the coming years. Till date, Bounce’s EV fleet has clocked 2 crore kilometres. More than 5 lakh battery swaps have been successfully executed.

Bounce electric scooter will be manufactured at a plant in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. This plant was earlier owned and operated by 22Motors. Bounce had acquired this company in 2021 in a 100% stake sale deal. Along with the plant, Bounce has access to intellectual property of 22Motors. The facility can manufacture 1.80 lakh electric scooters per year. Based on demand, Bounce could also setup up its second facility in southern India.