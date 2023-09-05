Brand New Tata Punch Falls Into Basement While Driving – CCTV

Said Tata Punch boasts a 5 star crash rating from Global NCAP and there don’t seem to be any casualties involved

It was a shocking incident that unfolded on the 28th of August 2023 in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, India. A brand new Tata Punch, boasting a prestigious 5-star crash rating from Global NCAP, found itself in an unexpected and precarious situation. The incident, caught on CCTV, captured the attention of many, not only due to the surprising turn of events but also because it highlighted the importance of understanding one’s vehicle and its controls.

Brand New Tata Punch Falls Into A Basement

Tata Punch, often celebrated for its safety features and crashworthiness, had garnered a reputation as one of the safest cars in its segment. The 5-star rating it proudly displayed from Global NCAP set it apart from its competitors, making it a sought-after choice for safety-conscious consumers.

The incident took place at Shop No. 1, AB Rd, near Vikash Nagar, Ganga Nagar, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. In the video footage, a brand new Tata Punch, painted in pristine white, can be seen navigating the road. The vehicle was occupied by a father and son duo, who were embarking on what should have been an uneventful drive.

However, the situation quickly took a turn for the dramatic. As the Tata Punch approached a turn on the road, it suddenly accelerated and veered off the road, plummeting almost six feet into a basement below the road level. The speed at which the car descended into the basement was startling, leaving viewers to wonder what had gone wrong.

What went wrong?

The most plausible explanation for this mishap seems to be a mix-up between the brake and accelerator pedals. It’s possible that the driver inadvertently pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to accelerate uncontrollably. Another theory is that the Tata Punch involved in the incident could have been an automatic variant, and the driver might not have been familiar with this type of transmission, leading to the unintended acceleration.

Fortunately, the most important aspect of this incident is that both the father and son inside the vehicle emerged unscathed. Despite the terrifying plunge, the robust safety features of the Tata Punch, as evidenced by its 5-star crash rating, ensured that the occupants remained protected.

How to prevent such accidents?

This incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of understanding one’s vehicle thoroughly before hitting the road. It underscores the need for drivers to familiarize themselves with their vehicle’s controls, especially in the case of automatic transmissions, to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.

Tata Punch’s dramatic fall into a basement while driving, captured on CCTV, may have been a result of confusion behind the wheel. However, the incident also highlights the vehicle’s safety credentials, as the father and son occupants walked away unharmed, a testament to the Tata Punch’s commitment to passenger safety. It’s a sobering reminder that safety-conscious driving and vehicle familiarity are paramount on the road, even when driving a 5 star safety rated car like the Tata Punch.