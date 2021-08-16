Brekr Electric Motorcycle Debuts With Two Removable Batteries – 160 Kms Range

Brekr Model B gets the option to install two removable battery cases which can return a range of up to 160km on a single charge

India saw the launch of two new electric scooters a few hours ago – Simple One and Ola. Heads of both companies, could not have been more clear on the fact that we are on the cusp of an EV revolution.

The fact that more and more new products get revealed each day is a testament that it is just the beginning of future. Another example of an electric two-wheeler named Brekr Model B – all electric motorcycle.

The Netherlands-based EV manufacturer has been able to carve out a piece of unique machinery with literally no chunky body panels. As unique as it looks, the electric motorcycle stands out despite a minimalist design. While the motorcycle might look very simple and straightforward, it does get its fair share of intricate details.

Unique Design

The e-bike is based on a unique frame which is a combination of a double-cradle and twin-spar frame. Instead of installing flashy armoury around its frame, the EV startup kept the motorcycle naked which resulted in a lightweight two-wheeler weighing a meager 75 kilos. This also includes a 9kg battery pack. Despite the aluminum frame being so light, it can easily carry two people. The company also offers a seven-year warranty on the chassis.

Specifications

Speaking of the battery, Brekr B uses an innovative battery tech that has been built from high-power 18650 cells. The removable 40.2Ah battery pack feeds energy to a 4kW electric motor which has been rated to provide 2.5kW (3.35 bhp) of continuous power. The peak output is rated at 5.4 bhp and 140 Nm of torque. The electric motor can reach a top speed of 45kmph or but can be restricted to 25kmph if required.

This powertrain returns a range of 50-80km on a single charge. If someone wishes for more range, they can plonk an extra battery pack and increase the range up to 160km. The company claims each battery pack requires five hours to rejuvenate completely.

Getting into details of its dynamics, Brekr Electric Motorcycle has used USD forks upfront which offer 100mm travel while the rear gets dual shock absorbers which offer 60mm travel. Braking duties are handled by a 220mm disc at front and a 180mm disc at rear.

Features on offer

Despite the two-wheeler adopting a minimalistic design, it is fairly well equipped with features. Some of them include all-LED lighting and mobile connectivity as standard. Since electric mobiles are known to be very silent, Brekr has equipped the model with two 8W speakers so the traffic or pedestrians might be alerted that a vehicle is approaching them.

At EUR 4,499 (approx. INR 3.92 lakh), Brekr Model B isn’t exactly very affordable. Therefore, it isn’t landing on Indian shores anytime soon. However, if someone wishes to own an electric two-wheeler, they can look into newly launched Ola Electric scooter or Simple One.