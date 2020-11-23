BS6 Ducati Scrambler 800 Listed In India – New Nightshift Variant Added

The 2021 Ducati Scrambler range has been revealed and will comprise a Nightshift addition to its line-up

The Scrambler models have been on sale in India and will now come in with BS6 engine upgrade. Ducati Scrambler 800 BS6 is slated for launch sometime in early 2021. Prices have now been displayed on the official India website.

BS6 Scrambler 800 gets a new variant addition with the Nightshift. Other than this, the Desert Sled and Icon will also be launched with BS6 updates as well as new colours.

2021 Ducati Scrambler 800

The Euro5 (BS6) Scrambler 800 was unveiled at a Global World Premiere. Prices have been hiked considerably as compared to their earlier BS4 counterparts. The Desert Sled listed price states Rs.11.8 lakhs as against its BS4 counterpart which was priced at Rs.9.93 lakhs. This is an increase of Rs 1.87 lakhs. The Nightshift is listed at Rs.10.7 lakhs. All prices are ex-sh.

Where updates are concerned, the 2021 Scrambler Desert Sled is similar to its predecessor with some changes in terms of livery. It gets a new Sparkling Blue colour scheme with red and white accents on its fuel tank and mudguards, gold spoked wheels and a new seat with anti slip lining and mesh headlamp guard. The Scrambler Icon will be offered in a Ducati Red color scheme along with the 62 Yellow while the other features see no change.

The Scrambler Nightshift will sport a Matte Grey and Charcoal colour scheme deviating from the bright colours of the Scrambler 800 range. This new variant also sees some retro styling with no rear mudguard, a clear tail section and flat seat.

It also sports a straight and narrow handlebar design with café racer mirrors. It also gets a flat two seat saddle and sits on dual purpose Pirelli MT 60 RS tyres. The fourth model, Scrambler 800 Icon Dark receives no updates, apart from the engine.

All these variants sport an LCD dash which is Ducati Multimedia System ready, unlocking smartphone connectivity allowing the rider to receive calls and SMS alerts. LED lighting is seen all around offering the updated Ducati Scrambler 800 a more premium stance. Icon variant will get the iconic Ducati red colour option.

Ducati Scrambler 800 Engine Specs

Now complying with Euro 5(BS6) emission standards, the 2021 Ducati Scrambler 800 will be powered by an 803cc, air cooled, L Twin engine that offers 72 hp power at 8,250 rpm and 66.2 Nm torque at 5,750 rpm. No other changes have been made and the engine gets mated to a 6 speed gearbox and comes in equipped with hydraulic actuated slip and assist clutch.