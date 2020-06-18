BS6 Mahindra Supro Ambulance launch price Rs 6.94L – Features

BS6 Mahindra Supro ambulance has been developed in house on the Supro van platform

BS6 Mahindra Supro ambulance is available in two variants: LX and ZX at an introductory price of Rs.6.94 Lakh (ex-sh Mumbai) onward. The first lot has been manufactured exclusively for Maharashtra Government, and is designed to meet ambulance requirements for Covid-19 pandemic.

The first batch of 12 vehicles have been manufactured and delivered in record time. Government organizations, NGOs and Corporates have shown interest in procuring Supro ambulances.

In response, Mahindra is ramping up capacity to meet growing demand for its affordable, equipped, and compliant offering. A necessity in current times considering the active Covid-19 cases being reported on a daily basis.

Features include – AIS 125 certified retro reflective decals, 75 percent frosted windows, and a beacon light with a siren are visible on the exterior. The ambulance variants on offer are developed to assist medical and health services, and are powered by a DI engine, which delivers 47 HP and 100 Nm of torque.

Supro’s compact dimensions make the ambulances easy to manoeuver on Indian roads. With this, Supro BS6 diesel ambulance is most affordable in its category and is certified as per AIS 125 Type B ambulance norms. The vehicle can house 5 attendants apart from the patient and driver. Warranty is available for 2 years or 60,000 km (whichever is earlier).

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. “As a caring and responsible corporate citizen, Mahindra wants to enable people to rise by driving positive change in their lives. The launch of Supro Ambulance to support medical care takers to move people safely and in time, is a clear testimony of this philosophy. This is one more step by Mahindra to fight the pandemic, in addition to manufacturing of face shields, ventilators and sanitizers.”

Supro ambulance is factory fitted with essential equipment including a foldable stretcher cum trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors, and an announcement system. ·

Supro variants make up for a wide range of passenger and cargo vehicles with 9 offerings. These are available in varying body styles, engine and fuel options to cater to differing customer segment requirements. With the new ambulance offering, Mahindra is able to introduce a new business segment with specific needs. And the company’s ability to complete recent orders in quick time bodes well.