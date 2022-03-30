BSA Gold Star 650 Launch Delayed To May 2022 – RE 650 Twins Rival

If and when launched in India, BSA Gold Star 650 will directly be pitted against Royal Enfield 650 Twins

After months of speculations, Classic Legends finally took the wraps off the upcoming 650cc motorcycle under the BSA brand late last year. Officially named BSA Gold Star, this motorcycle was due to launch sometime in March 2022. But that has not happened as launch is now delayed.

As per latest update, the reason for delay in launch of Gold Star 650 is because the company is currently setting up a dealer network. This is expected to be completed soon and launch is planned for May 2022. BSA Gold Star 650 price will also be revealed in May 2022. Deliveries are expected to start in June 2022.

BSA Gold Star 650 To Rival RE 650 Twins

For now, BSA will only be launched in the UK. The company has no plans of launching the Gold Star 650 in India, even though it is being manufactured in India. BSA might enter the Indian market at a later stage. After launch in the UK, BSA plans to launch Gold Star 650 in the United States. The company could also introduce the bike in South American markets.

In most of these international markets, Royal Enfield is already offering their motorcycles. In fact, RE 650cc Twins Interceptor and Continental GT are direct rivals to the BSA Gold Star 650. Launch of Gold Star in India will likely be considered only after the roadster has hit showrooms in all the markets mentioned above.

Manufacturing & Design

As of now, BSA 650cc motorcycle will be manufactured by Classic Legends in India but the company is working on opening a new assembly facility in the UK which would split manufacturing operations between the two countries. This facility will be different from the one commissioned by the UK Government for the manufacturing of EVs under the BSA brand.

BSA Gold Star 650 has been designed by a British firm called Redline Studios whereas its chassis has been created by British engineering specialists Ricardo. On the other hand, the large single-pot engine has been acquired from Austrian engineering firm Rotax and worked upon by the Technical University of Graz.

Mechanical Specs

Speaking of the powertrain, the 652cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor delivers an output of 45hp and 55Nm of peak torque. This engine will be paired with a 5-speed gearbox via a slipper and assist clutch. Classic Legends claims that this bike could attain a top speed of 166 kmph while future variants of this engine could make more power.

Suspension duties will be handled by 41mm telescopic forks at front and twin shock absorbers at rear. Braking will be carried out by single disc brakes at both ends with Brembo calipers aided by dual-channel ABS from Continental.