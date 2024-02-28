BYD Seal EV Bookings Open In India – Free EURO 2024 Match Ticket Offer

BYD India has opened bookings for their upcoming new Seal EV – Free Euro 2024 Match Ticket and return flight for few lucky buyers

It may be recalled that BYD Seal, an all-electric sedan, was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo last year. It is now time for this new electric vehicle to mark its entry into India and launch date is set for 5th March 2024. It will be the company’s third product to launch in India after the BYD Atto 3 and BYD e6. Ahead of launch, BYD India has now opened official bookings and also announced an exciting offer.

Book BYD Seal and get a chance to watch EURO 2024 Match

One month ago, BYD officially became the Official Partner and Official E-Mobility Partner for the UEFA European Football Championship 2024 (UEFA EURO 2024). Thanks to this, those who book the BYD SEAL before April 30th, 2024, will stand a chance to receive a complimentary UEFA match ticket and a round-trip flight ticket from India to the designated match city.

The new Seal sedan will be brought in as a CBU and assembled at the company plant in Chennai. It will borrow some design elements from the Ocean X concept with “ocean aesthetics” design language and ocean-themed nomenclature. This 4 door, 5 seater sedan gets LED headlamps, bumper mounted boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights and full width connected LED tail lamps.

It also sports a fixed glass roof and flush fitted door handles as a part of its exterior arrangement. In terms of dimensions, the new Seal EV will measure 4,800 mm in length, 1875mm in width and 1460 mm in height with a 50:50 weight distribution and a wheelbase of 2,920 mm.

Its interiors will sport a large number of driver and passenger comforts the most prominent of which will be a 15.6 inch rotatable touchscreen infotainment system and a large 10.25 inch digital display unit, It also gets climate controls, central AC vents with drive selector, a heated windscreen, volume controls for audio system and two wireless charging pads.

BYD Seal, having scored a 5 Star Rating at Euro NCAP, will come into India with a long list of safety equipment. It will come in with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), with autonomous emergency braking system, lane support, and speed detection systems along with adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning and collision avoidance assist.

BYD Seal – Battery Options, Claimed Range

In India, the new BYD Seal will come in with an 82.5 kWh battery pack offering rear wheel drive. It claims a range of 570 kms on the WLTP cycle. It also gets a permanent magnet synchronous motor positioned on the rear axle offering 230 hp power and 360 Nm torque. Acceleration from 0-100 km/h is achieved in 5.9 seconds. Charging is via a regular 11 kW AC charger allowing the new BYD Seal to be charged upto 100 percent in 8.6 hours. It can also be charged via 150 kW charger, wherein 10-80 percent charge is achieved in 37 minutes.

With an expected price at around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), the new BYD Seal could find itself taking on the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (priced at Rs 45.95 lakh) besides the Kia EV6 and Volvo C40 Recharge. In that price range, it will also compete with the BMW i4 in the electric segment and with ICE powered models such as Mercedes GLB and the Audi Q5.