BYD YangWang U6 Sedan Has 0.195 Cd – Lowest Air Drag Ever?

As opposed to the current most aerodynamic Mercedes-Benz EQS with 0.20 CD, BYD YangWang U6 boasts 0.195 Cd air drag coefficient

Aerodynamics of an electric vehicle is of paramount importance. Carmakers tend to get the air drag as low as possible to eke out maximum range and performance. With that in mind, BYD seems to have achieved a significant milestone by bringing the drag coefficient of its YangWang U6 electric sedan to just 0.195 Cd.

BYD YangWang U6 – The new spectacle in vehicular aerodynamics

U6 sedan falls under BYD’s new premium brand, YangWang. This premium sub-brand currently has U8 SUV and U9 electric supercar. Third vehicle from YangWang is an electric sedan that will take the name U6, as revealed at Academic Annual Conference Of The Automotive Aerodynamics Committee in China.

At the same presentation, YangWang showed a picture of a U6 sedan’s side profile and an impressive 0.195 Cd drag coefficient rating. Also shown at the same event was a chart showing current top 10 cars with least aerodynamic drag coefficient with Mercedes-Benz EQS topping the chart at 0.2 Cd.

What’s the big deal?

If you’re wondering whether 0.195 Cd is the lowest air drag on any car in the world, that is not true. There are vehicles with lower air drag coefficients like General Motors EV1 (0.19 Cd) and Volkswagen XL1 (0.186 Cd). However, these vehicles are not mass manufactured. EV1 had a production run of 1100 units and XL1 had even lower at just 200 units to customers.

BYD YangWang U6 electric sedan’s 0.195 Cd air drag coefficient is the lowest in any production car in the world. This is even lower than Mercedes-Benz EQS’ already impressive 0.2 Cd. What’s more impressive is that BYD YangWang U6 is the first production vehicle to have an air drag coefficient below 0.2 Cd mark.

What will it pack?

In the presentation, YangWang showed side profile of U6 sedan. It looks very sleek and aerodynamic. To achieve 0.195 Cd, U6 is likely to be using rear-view cameras instead of bulky ORVMs and aerodynamic wheel covers that should cut down on air drag. There are flush door handles. Meticulous air channels are possible too, to achieve maximum teardrop shape.

Only the patent drawings of BYD YangWang U6 are out and homologation at Chinese MIIT (Ministry of Industry and Information Technology) is yet to happen. When homologated, we will get a lot more information about U6 like battery specs, motor specs, dimensions and more. Until then we can draw a few conclusions from the patent drawings.

Headlights look similar to U9 electric supercar. U6’s bonnet drops quite aggressively. There is a bulb on the windscreen that will house radars and other sensors for autonomous driving. This will either remind you of London Black Cabs or Volvo EX90. India launch is extremely unlikely.