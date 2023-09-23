BYD Yangwang U8 Can Float On Water, Do 360-degree Tank Turns

The four-motor setup on BYD Yangwang U8 generate 1,180 bhp of power and 1,280 Nm of torque, sprinting to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds

China’s largest EV maker, BYD, has unveiled its newest luxury off-roader SUV, U8, under its Yangwang premium label. This is a series hybrid, body-on-frame, true-blue off-roading SUV with torque vectoring along with 1000+ horses and torques. If that ain’t crazy enough, BYD Yangwang U8 can float on water at 2.9 km/h speed, do ridiculous crab walking and even tank turns.

BYD Yangwang U8 – The superlative SUV?

In a world where any vehicle is being marketed as an SUV, BYD has introduced an SUV that has the potential to do it all. Go on road? Check. Off-road? Check. Be economical, ecologically friendly, fast, quick, convenient range extender, sophisticated suspension, torque vectoring, float on water, travel on water, crab walk, and tank turns. Check, check and check.

When everything is taken into account, BYD Yangwang turns out to be one of the most complete packages ever. BYD has quoted a price of CNY 1,098,000 (Rs. 1.24 crore). Based on BYD’s e4 platform, this is a full-size SUV measuring over 5.3 metres in length. It packs impressive powertrain and performance metrics that will blow anyone’s mind.

For starters, U8 is an EREV (Extended Range Electric Vehicle), which is basically a series hybrid architecture. Wherein the ICE powertrain doesn’t directly drive the wheels and only charges the onboard 49 kWh battery pack. This battery powers four electric motors, one for each wheel, promising a 112-mile pure-electric range (180 km).

The 2.0L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine and a 75L fuel tank will charge the battery for an extended 621 mile range (1000 km). Each of the four motors makes 295 bhp on their own. Taking total system output to eye-watering 1,180 bhp and 1,280 Nm. 0-100 km/h sprint comes up in just 3.6 seconds and top speed is limited to 200 km/h.

Crazy Capabilities Pro Max

This one-motor-per-wheel setup allows torque vectoring and a bunch of crazy side benefits too. BYD Yangwang U8 can pull off insane 360-degree tank turns by controlling individual wheel speeds. Next-level crab walking is an absolute cakewalk for U8. Apart from being gimmicks, these could be beneficial in real life as well.

Most gimmicky and the most beneficial of these superlative features has to be floating. BYD U8 can float and even travel at 2.9 km/h top speed on water for 30 minutes. This is not an amphibious car and something to flex on a regular basis. BYD has incorporated this as an emergency function for flash floods or to get out of tricky off-road situations. Once this feature is triggered, car has to be thoroughly checked for leaks at the factory.

BYD Yangwang U8 packs DiSus-P Intelligent Hydraulic Body Control System as well. This will ensure sorted chassis dynamics and ride and handling balance by independently controlling each suspension. It can lift the car by an additional 150 mm for tackling obstacles, rated for 3 lakh lift cycles. I don’t reckon BYD Yangwang U8 can jump on its own, considering it is a big and heavy SUV. Something that BYD Yangwang U9 supercar can do.

Luxurious interiors

On the inside, BYD Yangwang U8 Premium Edition boasts top-notch materials including soft nappa leather, Sapele wood from Africa, intelligent bolstering with hot stone massage, 22-speaker Dynaudio audio system and more. Soft-close doors, premium carpeting, power retractable side steps and good attention to detail ensure a luxurious aura.

There is a 12.8-inch central infotainment OLED screen, two dual 23.6-inch displays for driver’s instrumentation and front passenger, two more screens for rear passenger entertainment, rear armrest mounted screen for seat controls, another screen for rear climate control and a massive 70-inch AR-capable HUD for driver. Nvidia Drive Orin sports 30 level-2 ADAS features as well. Even though less likely, we hope BYD launch it in India.