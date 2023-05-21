Top 20 Car Exports April 2023 – Sonet, Baleno, Verna, Swift, City, Virtus, C3

Car exports posted YoY and MoM de-growth in April 2023 with Kia Sonet and Seltos making it to the top 5 list

India’s Car exports fell in April 2023.A major reason for these declining sales could be the resurgent dollar that has in turn led to devaluation of currencies in some key export markets. Total PV exports in April 2023 dipped 11.95 percent YoY to 40,900 units. This was a de-growth over 46,498 units exported in April 2023. MoM exports also fell as against 69,026 units shipped in March 2023.

Kia Sonet at No. 1 has seen a 99.81 percent YoY growth in exports to 4,206 units, up from 2,105 units sold in April 2022. The Sonet currently commands a 10.27 percent share on this list. Maruti Baleno was the next highest exported car from India in April 2023 with 4,179 units shipped in April 2023, up 744.24 percent as against 495 units shipped in April 2022. This was a volume growth of 3,684 units.

Car Exports April 2023 vs April 2022

Outstanding increase in exports was also seen in the case of Hyundai Verna which improved by 162.59 percent YoY to 3,973 units, up from 1,513 units shipped in April 2022. Maruti Suzuki Swift exports dipped by 29.68 percent to 2,929 units in the past month from 4,165 units shipped in April 2022. It was also a MoM de-growth from 3,986 units shipped in March 2023.

While Kia Sonet posted a YoY growth in exports, that of Kia Seltos dipped by 46.73 percent YoY to 2,864 units last month, this was as against 5,376 units shipped in April 2022. Honda City exports improved by 7.83 percent to 2,093 units, up from 1,941 units exported in April 2023.

It was followed by 4 models from the Maruti Suzuki lineup. Maruti Suzuki SPresso posted a 37 percent YoY decline in exports to 2,033 units while Grand Vitara added 1,687 units to the export list. There was also the DZire (1,684 units), Ertiga (1,585 units) and Celerio (1,456 units) out of which DZire exports fell by 58.32 percent. Three models to post exports above the 1,000 unit mark were the Hyryder (1,348 units), Hyundai Aura (1,149 units) and Venue (1,006 units).

Car Exports April 2023 – Sub 1,000 units

Car exports that failed to cross the 1,000 unit mark were Virtus (881 units), Grand i10 (798 units), Alcazar (775 units) and Carens (715 units). There was also the relatively new Citroen C3 with 686 units, Maruti Alto 597 units and Nissan Sunny sedan of which 592 units were exported in April 2023. Hyundai Creta exports dipped by 81.43 percent to 513 units in April 2023 from 2,763 units sold in April 2022 Creta exports also fell on a MoM basis from 1,902 units shipped in March 2023.

Taigun exports improved by 226.27 percent to 385 units while Compass exports stood at 374 units along with 303 units of the KUV100 and 286 units of the Hyundai i20. WRV (266 units), Eeco van (264 units), Mahindra Scorpio (258 units), XUV300 (248 units) and Kushaq (164) units also featured lower down the export list in April 2023.

The list of passenger vehicle exports also included the Ciaz (138 units), Brezza (128 units), Ignis (89 units), Kwid (45 units), Magnite (41 units) and Bolero (37 units). Of these, Bolero sales improved the maximum by 1133.33 percent YoY from just 3 units shipped in April 2022.

New entrants on the list were the Meridian (33 units), XL6 (27 units), WagonR (20 units) and Maxximo (18 units). Exports of Kiger (15 units) dipped 96.37 percent from 413 units exported in April 2022. The Triber also saw a 94.09 percent YoY de-growth in exports to 15 units in the past month from 254 units shipped in April 2022. The list also included XUV700 (13 units) and Honda Amaze (4 units).