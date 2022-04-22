Car Launches, Unveils In April 2022 – New Nexon EV, Kushaq Monte Carlo

Apart from the ones mentioned below, Tata Motors has also unveiled a new concept model of a Coupe electric SUV called CURVV this month

April is the start of a new financial year and automakers see it as an opportunity to introduce new or updated models in the market. It will be the same case this year too with brands like Maruti, Tata, Skoda and Honda launching some interesting products.

We have already witnessed some new models at the start of this month including Volkswagen Polo Legend Edition and Hyundai Creta Knight Edition. Honda City Hybrid too has made its debut this month, while launch is expected next month. Maruti has launched the new Ertiga and XL6.

Updated Tata Nexon EV, Tigor EV

Tata Motors will be updating its EV lineup by introducing updated versions of Nexon EV and Tigor EV on April 20 and 28 respectively. Both EVs are expected to feature larger battery packs that will return a larger range on a full charge. While Nexon EV might receive some aesthetic updates, Tigor EV is unlikely to witness any other updates.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

It was a surprise when Skoda launched Kushaq last year without a top-spec Monte Carlo Edition. However, the Czech brand had confirmed back then that it was under consideration and now Skoda will be launching a Monte Carlo trim of Kushaq which is expected to be brimming with creature comforts and luxury. Although no specific launch timeline has been revealed, we expect it to launch by April end.

BMW i4

BMW will be unveiling its first fully electric sedan i4 in India on April 28 while its launch is slated for the following month. It is based on the same platform as 4-Series Gran Coupe and borrows most of its styling elements from its IC engine-powered sibling. Internationally, it is offered in two variants- eDrive40 and M50, both of whi9ch are powered by an 83.9kWh Lithium-ion battery pack.

While eDrive40 is available in a single motor, rear-wheel-drive setup, M50 is offered in a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup. It will be brought to India as a fully imported model under the CBU route and hence, prices of the electric sedan are expected to commence from Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Honda City Hybrid

Honda City Hybrid finally made its debut in India after several delays caused due to many reasons. The sedan is only the second pure hybrid vehicle in the country after Toyota Camry and will sit on top of the City range. It will be powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder, NA Atkinson cycle petrol engine that works in tandem with two electric motors and a lithium-ion battery.

While one electric motor serves as an integrated starter generator (ISG), the other powers the front wheels via a fixed ratio gearbox. The petrol mill itself produces 97 bhp and 127 Nm of torque while combined output stands at 109 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. Upon launch, City Hybrid will be the most fuel-efficient car in India.

Maruti Ertiga, XL6 Facelifts

Maruti has already launched multiple models this year starting with the CNG variant of new-gen Celrio, a heavily updated Baleno and a mild facelifted WagonR. The Indo-Japanese carmaker launched facelifted MPV twins- Ertiga and XL6. Both MPVs witnessed subtle cosmetic updates on their exterior and some new features on the inside.

Both models now receive powertrain updates; as they will be offered with a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox replacing the older 4-speed unit. No changes to the engine and 5-speed manual gearbox. Safety features like a 360-degree camera and 4 airbags are also added to the package.