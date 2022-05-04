Car Market Share April 2022 – Tata Motors Gains The Most

The three leaders, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors commanded a total of 70.75 percent market share in April 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited continued to rule at the top of this list with a 41.57 percent market share in April 2022. YoY (-5.82 percent) and MoM (-0.02 percent) share dipped from a 47.39 percent share held in April 2021 and 41.59 percent held in March 2022.

Maruti used to command a market share above the 50 percent mark prior to the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the country. In April 2022, in terms of market share, Maruti Suzuki lost the most. Total sales of the company dipped 10.22 percent YoY to 1,21,995 units in April 2022 while MoM sales dipped 8.86 percent from 1,33,861 units sold in March 2022.

At No. 2 was Hyundai with a market share of 15 percent in April 2022, down 2.10 percent over 17.09 percent it commanded in April 2021. There was a MoM growth of 1.14 percent as against 13.86 percent it commanded in March 2022. Hyundai sales also suffered a 10.21 percent YoY de-growth to 44,001 units in April 2022 down from 49,002 units sold in April 2021.

Tata Motors Market Share April 2022

Tata Motors is slowly but surely closing in the gap and could become the 2nd largest automaker in India. It currently commands a market share of 14.17 percent, up 5.42 percent over 8.75 percent held in April 2021. Its MoM market share also saw a 1.03 percent increase over 13.14 percent held in March 2022.

Tata Motors has seen its sales increase 65.72 percent YoY to 41,587 units in April 2022 as compared to 25,095 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales dipped only marginally by 1.67 percent, from 42,293 units sold in March 2022.

Mahindra (7.68 percent), Kia India (6.48 percent) and Toyota Kirloskar Motors (5.14 percent) saw their YoY market share increase while MoM market shares dipped by 0.90 percent, 0.55 percent and 0.18 percent respectively. All three automakers noted a YoY increase in sales while MoM sales dipped. Kia India has been noting increased demand for the new Carens along with the Seltos even as Sonet sales dipped.

Honda, Renault, Skoda

At No. 7, Honda commanded a 2.68 percent market share in April 2022, down 0.48 percent over 3.16 percent held in April 2021. MoM share increased 0.64 percent from 2.05 percent held in March 2022. Honda also noted a YoY de-growth in sales down to 7,874 units in April 2022, from 9,072 units sold in April 2021.

While Renault market share dipped 0.43 percent YoY to 2.59 percent from 3.01 percent in April 2021, that of Skoda increased YoY by 1.42 percent to 1.76 percent and MoM by 0.01 percent. Volkswagen also saw its market share increase both YoY and MoM to 1.21 percent while sales increased to 3,547 units in the past month, up from 1,533 units sold in April 2021. The new VW Taigun could be attributed to these increased sales.

Lower down the order, Nissan, MG and Jeep each posted YoY and MoM de-growth in terms of market share while Force Motors jumped 0.05 percent from 0.05 percent to 0.10 percent on a YoY basis. Force Motors also saw its sales increase 102.90 percent to 280 units in April 2022.