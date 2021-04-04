Car Market Share March 2021 – Maruti Loses 8.5%, Tata Gains 5.2%

Tata Motors is back to 3rd spot after 9 years helped by the Harrier and reincarnation of Safari SUV

Indian brands Tata and Mahindra noted an increase in market share while Korean brands Hyundai and Kia suffered de-growth in March 2021 as compared to market share held in March 2020. Total car sales reported in March 2021 were over 3.2 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the leading automaker in India in terms of volumes and the holder of the highest market share in the country, has seen its MS decrease from 54.16 percent held in March 20, to 46.91 percent in Feb 21 and then down to 45.61 percent in March 21. This related to an 8.55 percent YoY de-growth and 1.30 percent MoM dip.

This was the biggest decrease in market share that any automaker recorded last month as compared to March 2020. The company currently has the largest portfolio in the country and is working on expanding the range with new cars and updated versions of its existing models.

Hyundai’s market share also dipped 2.27 percent YoY to 16.41 percent in March 21, down from 18.68 percent held in March 20. The company had held a 16.72 percent MS in Feb 21, thus leading to a 0.31 percent MoM decrease.

Tata Motors Biggest Gainer

Tata Motors was the biggest gainer in March 2021. The automaker had held on to a 4.03 percent MS in February 2020, which increased to 8.82 percent in Feb 21 and then on to 9.25 percent, a gain of 5.22 percent YoY. Currently offering products such as the Tiago, Tigor, Altroz and Nexon, Tata Motors owes much of its success to the Harrier and the recently launched Safari.

Kia Motor had commanded a market share of 6.10 percent in March 20 which dipped to 5.41 percent in Feb 21 but then increased marginally to 5.96 percent in the past month. Hyundai and Kia are keen to expand their portfolio in the coming months. Hyundai is all set to unveil the new Alcazar 7-seater SUV on 6th April 2021, followed by launch. It will rival the Mahindra XUV500 and MG Hector Plus.

Kia Motor India on the other hand will bring in the Seltos Gravity Edition which was introduced in South Korea last year. They also have plans to unveil a 7 seater variant of Sonet.

At No.5 on the list was Mahindra that reported a gain in MS. What stood at 2.40 percent in March 20 increased to 4.99 percent in Feb 21 and in March 21, MS increased to 5.21 percent relating to a 2.81 percent YoY increase.

Toyota, Renault, Ford

Toyota MS slipped 0.31 percent from 4.99 percent held in March 20 to 4.68 percent in March 21 while Renault, at No. 7 saw its MS increase 1.53 percent from 2.32 percent in March 20 to 3.85 percent in the past month. Ford on the other hand noted a dip in MS by 0.08 percent from 2.50 percent in March 20 to 2.42 percent in March 21.

Among the other OEMs, Honda was the only automaker to note a de-growth in YoY MS by 0.41 percent to 2.22 percent while Nissan and Volkswagen suffered a MoM de-growth of 0.12 percent and 0.08 percent respectively.