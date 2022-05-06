Car Retail Sales April 2022 – Tata Closes The Gap With Hyundai

Maruti Suzuki continued to lead the segment as overall passenger vehicle retail sales increased 25.07 percent YoY to 2,64,342 units in April 2022

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India, has released retail sales figures for April 2022. Sales were up in all categories across two and three wheelers, passenger and commercial vehicles and also where tractor sales were concerned.

The industry continues to face constraints in terms of shortage of semi-conductors and has to contend with rising prices of precious metals with the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the lockdown announced across China. As a result, the segment faces hampered production and extended waiting periods.

Car Retail Sales April 2022

Passenger vehicle retail sales stood at 2,64,342 units in April 2022, up 25.47 percent over 2,10,682 units sold in April 2021. It was also a 1097.26 percent rise over 22,079 units sold in April 2020 (the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic) and also an 11.91 percent increase over 2,36,217 units sold in April 2019 (the pre-COVID-19 era).

Maruti Suzuki headed this list and was the only automaker to see retail sales passed the 1 lakh unit mark. Sales stood at 1,06,144 units in April 2022 over 97,163 units sold in April 2021. Market share however dipped from 46.12 percent held in April 2021 to 40.15 percent in the past month.

At No. 2, Hyundai Motor India retail sales stood at 38,076 units in April 2022, up from 33,854 units sold in April 2021. Market share dipped to 14.40 percent from 16.07 percent held in April 2021. Tata Motors retail sales increased two fold on a YoY basis to 36,350 units in April 2022 as against 19,321 units sold in in the same month of the previous year. Market share increased to 13.75 percent from 9.17 percent. Difference between Tata and Hyundai sales was just 1,726 units.

Mahindra with market share of 5.66 percent saw sales increase to 22,321 units from 11,931 units sold in April 2021. Kia India sales increased to 16,782 units from 11,722 units on a YoY basis primarily due to the newly launched Carens. Toyota Kirloskar Motor retail sales stood at 12,719 units in April 2022 up from 8,896 units sold in April 2021 with market share increasing from 4.22 percent to 4.81 percent YoY.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group sales increased to 7,726 units last month, from 2,454 units sold in the same month of the previous year while market share increased to 2.92 percent from 1.16 percent YoY. Renault, MG Motor and Nissan each saw its retail sales dip YoY.

Luxury Car Retail Sales April 2022

In the luxury car segment, Mercedes sales increased to 1,008 units in April 2022 up from 575 units retailed in April 2021. BMW (961 units) also saw an increase in retail sales along with Volvo (120 units). Retail de-growth was reported by Jaguar (105 units) while Porsche saw its retail sales double to 54 units last month from 24 units sold in April 2021. Bentley also sold 4 units in April 2022 while there were other passenger vehicle makers that accounted for retail sales of 2,326 units, up from 734 units sold in April 2021.