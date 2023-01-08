Car Retail Sales Dec 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota

Retail sales increased YoY across all segments except in the case of 2 wheelers in December 2022

In the earlier sales report, we took a look at car wholesales Dec 2022 (dispatches from plant to dealer). In this story, lets take a look at retail sales report Dec 2022 (car sold by dealer to customer). It shows that automobile sales in India ended the year 2022 down 5.40 percent. Two wheeler sales dipped 11 percent while every other category 3W, PV, Tractor and CV showed growth of 42 percent, 8 percent, 5 percent and 11 percent respectively.

The PV segment saw an improvement in supply issues while a strong product lineup, several year-end discounts and benefits boosted sales. Total retail sales in Dec 2022 stood at 2,80,016 units, up from 2,58,921 units sold in Dec 2021. It was however a de-growth of 4.84 percent when compared to 2,94,265 units sold in Dec 2020 but a 21.25 percent growth over 2,30,939 units sold in Dec 2019. Taking calendar year 2022 into account, PV sales grew by 16.35 percent to 34,31,497 units from 29,49,182 units sold in CY 2021.

Car Retail Sales Dec 2022

Maruti Suzuki once again topped the charts with 1,16,662 units sold in Dec 2022. This was close to 50 percent of total retail sales in the past month. Sales in Dec 2021 had stood at 1,08,618 units. Market share however, dipped to 41.66 percent from 41.95 percent YoY. It was the company models in the UV segment, which includes the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, and Grand Vitara that added to this sales growth last month.

Hyundai India was at No. 2 with 41,287 units sold last month, up from 40,983 units sold in Dec 2021. Market share dipped to 14.74 percent from 15.83 percent YoY. It was the Creta and Venue that added to these sales figures. At No. 3 was Tata Motors with 36,826 units sold, up from 32,706 units sold in Dec 2021. Market share also improved from 12.63 percent to 13.15 percent YoY.

Mahindra sales went up by 7,756 units YoY from 19,021 units sold in Dec 2021 to 26,777 units sold last month. Mahindra Scorpio N and XUV700 were at the top of these sales along with the Thar. Kia India also noted a YoY growth to 18,126 units in Dec 2022 from 12,298 units sold in Dec 2021 while Toyota sales dipped to 10,125 units from 11,556 units sold in Dec 2021. Honda Cars India also suffered a YoY degrowth to 6,816 units from 7,335 units sold in Dec 2021.

Skoda VW Group reported sales of 6,826 units last month, a growth over 5,213 units sold in Dec 2021 while Renault India sales dipped to 5,877 units from 7,883 units on a YoY basis. Sales of MG Motor increased to 3,060 units last month, that of Nissan India dipped to 2,313 units from 3,304 units sold in Dec 2021.

Luxury Car Retail Sales Dec 2022

As per FADA, retail sales in the luxury car segment saw Mercedes Benz report a YoY growth to 1,312 units from 1,033 units sold in Dec 2021. BMW sales dipped to 818 units in Dec 2022 from 838 units sold in Dec 2021. Jaguar (161 units) and Volvo (154 units) posted YoY growth Porsche retail sales dipped to 31 units.

Fiat India also recorded lower YoY sales to 776 units while that of PCA Automobiles grew significantly to 640 units in Dec 2022 from just 62 units sold in Dec 2021. Force Motors also saw an increase in demand in Dec 2022 with 377 unit sales up from 191 units sold in Dec 2021. There were also 4 units sold by Lamborghini and 2 units sold by Bentley along with 980 units contributed by other automakers to total retail sales.