Car Retail Sales Feb 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Renault, Honda, Toyota, MG

FADA reports retail growth of 11.49 percent for passenger cars in February 2021

February 2021 car retail sales saw a number of manufacturers gain. Cumulative YoY retails are reported at 2,41,311, up from 2,25,405 units. Volume gain fell shy of 26k units by about 100 cars at 11.49 percent growth. MoM retails fell by 9.72 percent. Total retails fell from 2,78,362 units at volume loss of about 27k.

Maruti continues its dominance at 47.45 percent market share. MSIL retails are listed at 1,19,246 units at 3.83 percent growth. Volume gain was at 4,398 units, up from 1,14,848 units. MoM retails fell by 14.02 percent, down from 1,38,690 units at volume loss of 19,444 units.

Hyundai, Tata and Kia growth

Hyundai reported growth by almost a quarter at 24.16 percent. Market share stood at 17.46 percent. Retails were up at 43,873 units, up from 35,337 units at volume gain of 8.536. HMIL reported MOM decline at 9.07 percent, down from 48,250 units. Volume loss stood at 4,377 units.

Tata Motors continues on a growth path at retails just shy of 21k. Volume gain stood at about 8k units, up from 12,978 units at 61.41 percent growth. MS grew to 8.34 percent. MoM decline stood at almost 10 percent, down from 23,267 units at volume loss of 2,319 units.

Kia reported noticeable growth at 14,828 units, up from 10,307 units. Volume gain stood at just over 4.5k units at 43.86 percent growth. MS is just below 6 percent. MoM growth is reported at 2.47 percent, up from 14,470 units.

Toyota and Honda gain

Mahindra reported 19.44 percent declined to claim 5.84 percent MS. Volume loss is at 3,624 units, down from 18,226 units at 14,683 units. MoM decline is reported at 2.32 percent, down from just over 15k units at volume loss of 348 units. Toyota reports retail growth at 56.35 percent for 4 percent MS. Volume gain stood at 3,624 units, up at just over 10k units from 6,431 units. MoM growth stood at about 20 percent, yp from 8,372 units at volume gain of almost 1.7k units.

Honda reported growth at over a quarter at 26.21 percent. MS is at 3.26 percent. Retails are up at 8,185 units from 6,485 units at volume gain of 1.7k units. MoM decline stood at almost 6 percent, down from about 8.7k units at volume loss of just over 500 units.

Renault retails fell by 21.57 percent at 2.69 percent MS. Volume loss is just below 1.9k units, down at 6,765 units from 8,626 units. MoM decline was steeper at almost 31 percent. Volumes fell from 9,775 units at volume loss of just over 3k units.

MG and Nissan gain

Ford reported marginal decline at 3,646 units, down from 3,662 units. MS was just above MG at 1.45 percent. MoM growth stood at 8.84 percent. The latter claims 1.44 percent MS. Retail growth is reported at 44.47 percent at volume gain of over 1.1k units. Retails grew to 3,619 units from 2,505 units. MoM gain stood at 7.5 percent. Skoda VW sales decline stood at 7.17 percent decline for 1 percent MS. Retails fell to 2,525 units, down from 2,720 units.

Nissan reported growth by almost a quarter at 24.66 percent at MS at .97 percent. Volume gain stood at 484 units, up at 2,447 percent from 1,963 units. Jeep reports decline at 54.45 percent at 307 units, down from 674 units. Force Motors reports steep retail decline at 184 units, down from 643 units. Force retails in Feb were better than in Jan by 13 units.

Disclaimer: The above numbers do not have figures from AP, MP, LD & TS as they are not yet on Vahan 4. Vehicle Registration Data has been collated as on 07.03.21 in collaboration with Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, Government of India and has been gathered from 1,274 out of 1,481 RTOs.