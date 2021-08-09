Car Retail Sales July 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Renault

Passenger vehicle retail sales increased substantially YoY in view of improvements in market situation and strong demand from rural sectors

Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), the apex national body of Automobile Retail Industry in India, has release their retail sales charts for July 2021. Growth can be seen across all segments, be it two and three wheelers, tractor and commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, each by significant margins over retail sales in July 2020. Improvements in the overall market scenario, favourable monsoons and pent up demand could have led to this growth.

Car Retail Sales July 2021

Here we assess the passenger vehicle segment wherein total sales stood at 2,61,744 units in July 2021, up 63 percent from 1,60,681 units retailed in the same month of the previous year. Taking OEM-wise retail sales into account, once again it was Maruti Suzuki that topped the list with sales of 1,14,294 units in July 2021 commanding a market share of 43.67 percent. This was against 80,681 units retailed in July 2020 where market share was higher at 50.21 percent.

Next in line was Hyundai Motor India with retail sales of 44,737 units and a market share of 17.09 percent. This was an increase over 30,078 units retailed in July 2020 when market share stood at 18.72 percent. Hyundai’s Creta and new Alcazar have been major contributors to these retail sales.

Tata Motors beat Mahindra for third position. Sales stood at 24,953 units with market share of 9.53 percent up from 8.12 percent held in July 2020 when retails were at 13,041 units. Tata Motors has seen its Nexon, Altroz and Tiago contribute to the most sales.

Mahindra Bolero Neo has added to total retails of 16,326 units in July 2021. The company commanded a 6.24 percent market share up from 4.95 percent held in July 2020 when 7,954 units were retailed.

Kia, Toyota and Renault India

Kia Motors sales stood at 15,995 units up from 7,265 units retailed in July 2020. It was the Kia Sonet and Seltos that added to these sales. Kia also opened its first digital showroom in Mumbai, India offering customers digitized services. The showroom displays Kia’s current portfolio with 3D configuration enabling buyers to customize their vehicles. Three new digital showrooms are also planned in Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru by end of this year.

Kia was followed by Toyota Kirloskar Motors with sales of 9,876 units and a market share of 3.77 percent in July 2021. Sales in July 2020 had stood at 4,525 units and market share was at 2.82 percent. Renault India’s retail sales increased from 5,062 units in July 2020 to 7,919 units in July 2021 though market share dipped from 3.15 percent to 3.03 percent YoY.

Honda Cars, Ford India and Skoda Auto each posted growth in terms of retail sales and while market shares of Honda and Skoda improved marginally, that of Ford India dipped from 2.05 percent held in July 2020 to 1.77 percent in July 2021.

MG Motor India and Nissan sales also increased YoY along with an increase in market share. In the premium car segment, the Mercedes saw sales increase from 428 units in July 2020 to 974 units retailed in July 2021 and retails of BMW India also increased significantly from 279 units to 652 units YoY. Jaguar, Volvo, Porsche and Bentley also reported higher retails in July 2021.