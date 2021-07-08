Car Retail Sales June 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Mahindra, Renault, Honda

FADA figures of retail sales show that the industry is emerging out of the red across all segments

Federation of Automobile Dealers Association (FADA) has released passenger vehicle retail figures for June 21. This table shows PV sales up 43.45 percent to 1,84,134 units in June 21, up from 1,28,360 units retailed in June 20. It however, shows a dip of 10.27 percent over 2,05,213 units sold in June 19, but it should be recalled that that was the pre-COVID-19 period and hence sales had not been so drastically affected.

The data of retails PV sales have been collated via 1,242 out of 1,450 RTOs in India. The growth being noted spells promise for the auto industry that has been in the red over several months of the past year. the pandemic has caused much upheaval across not on the PV segment but across two and three wheelers, commercial vehicles and the tractor segment as well.

Passenger vehicle Retail Sales

Taking total retails into account, sales stood at 1,84,134 units in June 21, up from 1,28,360 units retailed in June 20. Once again it was Maruti Suzuki that not only topped the list but claimed sales of 74,752 units, in June 21, and a market share of 40.60 percent. Retails for June 20 were lower at 67,180 units while market share was higher at 52.34 percent.

Hyundai Motor India retails for June 21 were at 34,431 units, and market share was at 18.70 percent. This was a substantial YoY increase over retails of 24,324 units in June 20 but a marginal decrease as against market share held at 18.95 percent in the same period.

Passenger vehicle retail sales of Tata Motors jumped to 20,373 units in June 21 up from 8,839 units sold in June 20 with its Nexon, Altroz and Tiago bringing in the most sales.

Relatively a new comer to the passenger vehicle segment, Kia Motors India has claimed a 5th spot on the list of retail sales. The company sold 14,875 units in the past month and claimed a market share of 8.08 percent. This was up from 5,960 units retailed in June 20 when market share was at 4.64 percent. The company currently sells the Seltos, Sonet and Carnival in India but it was the Seltos and Sonet that brought it maximum sales.

Mahindra, Renault, Toyota

Lower down the order were Mahindra, Renault, Toyota with each noting higher retail sales YoY while it was only Mahindra that noted a rise in market share from 3.80 percent held in June 20 to 6.73 percent in June 21. Mahindra retails increased to 12,392 units, up from 4,877 unit retailed in June 20 while Renault India sales were at 5,481 units in the past month, an increase over 3,927 units retailed in June 20. Toyota retails increased from 4,391 units in June 20 to 5,279 units in the past month.

Honda, Ford, MG Motor and Nissan also saw sales increase YoY with Nissan sales surging from 80 units sold in June 20 and a market share held at 0.6 percent to 2,195 units retailed and market share of 1.19 percent.