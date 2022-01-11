Car Sales 2021 CY – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Renault

Top 3 car brands have over 72% market share – Top 6 car brands have almost 90% market share in passenger car industry

Despite an ongoing shortage in supplies of semi-conductor chips that has affected every passenger vehicle maker in India, calendar year 2021 ended on a positive note. Taking leading automakers into account, OEM wholesales increased 27.89 percent in January to December 2021 period to 30,38,922 units, up from 23,76,178 units sold in the same period of 2020. This was a difference of 6,62,744 units.

Every OEM on the list has shown a significant growth in wholesales. Other than Maruti, Hyundai, Renault and Honda, every other OEM also posted a substantial increase in market share. This ended the past calendar year with better results as was seen in the 2020 period which was bogged down by the onset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Car Sales 2021 CY (Calendar Year) – Maruti Leads

Maruti Suzuki headed the list with 13,64,787 units sold in CY2021, up 12.48 percent over 12,13,381 units sold in CY 2020. It was the only automaker to see its sales cross the 10 lakh unit mark in the past year. It was however a 6.15 percent de-growth in terms of market share which dipped to 44.91 percent over 51.06 percent held in CY 2020.

At No. 2 was Hyundai Motors India saw its CY 2021 sales at 5,05,033 units, up 19.21 percent over 4,23,642 units sold in CY 2020. Market share however, dipped 1.21 percent form 17.83 percent to 16.62 percent.

Tata Motors has ended the year 2021 with a near two fold increase in sales. Sales which had stood at 1,69,880 units in CY 2020 increased 94.95 percent to 3,31,181 units in the Jan-Dec 2022 period with market share rising 3.73 percent from 7.15 percent to 10.90 percent on a YoY basis. Not only did Tata Motors end the CY with increased sales, the company also posted highest monthly sales in December 2021, allowing it to overtake Hyundai to become the second-largest seller of passenger vehicles in the domestic market for the month.

XUV700 and Thar boosts Mahindra sales

Mahindra was at No. 4 with sales of 2,01,693 units in CY 2021, up 45.24 percent over 1,38,873 units sold in CY 2020. Market share also increased marginally by 0.79 percent to 6.64 percent over 5.85 percent YoY. It was the newly launched XUV700 and Thar that contributed heavily to these increased sales even as the semi-conductor shortage has stepped up waiting period.

Kia (1,81,583 units), Toyota (1,30,748 units) and Renault (95,878 units) each posted a YoY growth in CY 2021 over sales in CY 2020 with marginal increase in market shares of Kia and Toyota. Renault market share dipped 0.23 percent to 3.16 percent YoY. Honda (89,133 units) and MG (Retail) (40,273 units) also related to a 26.37 percent and 43 percent YoY growth in CY 2021. Market share of Honda dipped 0.04 percent while MG market share increased 0.14 percent Yoy.

At No. 10 on the list of best-selling OEM wholesales, Nissan India needs special mention as the company has seen its wholesales escalate 1421.79 percent in CY 2021 to 36,173 units, up from 2,377 units sold in CY 2020. It was the Magnite that was primarily responsible for this growth.

Volkswagen (26,930 units), Skoda (23,858 units) and Jeep (11,652 units) completed the list, each posting a substantial percentage increase in YoY growth over CY 2020 and marginal increase in market share.