Car Sales Dec 2020 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia In Top 5

Despite a year marred by the ongoing pandemic of Covid-19, the automotive industry gained some respite in the latter parts of 2020. Most manufacturers managed to pull off a fruitful last quarter of 2020 with businesses slowly gathering some momentum.

Maruti leads the way

Maruti continued to assert complete dominance in the passenger vehicle segment as it continues to be the only car brand to sell over 1 lakh cars in India. In the month of December; Maruti sold 1,40,754 units to be precise.

This resulted in a positive YoY and MoM growth of 15 percent and 4 percent respectively. Although market share since November 2019 has dipped slightly from 52.3 percent to 50.9 percent in November 2020.

Hyundai, Tata Motors, Mahindra show impressive growth

Maruti was succeeded by the second-largest carmaker in India- Hyundai which recorded a sales volume of 47,400 units in December 2020. This was slightly lower than 48,800 unit sales registered by the Korean brand in the previous month (Nov 2020) which resulted in an MoM decline of 3 percent. However, the manufacturer witnessed a YoY growth of 25 percent with 37,953 cars sold in December last year. Its market share grew from 16.2 percent to 17.1 percent in November this year.

Tata Motors has witnessed a considerable jump in sales over the past few months and is currently the country’s third-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer with 23,546 cars retailed in the last month of 2020. This resulted in an MoM and YoY growth of 9 percent and 84 percent respectively. Its market share stood at 5.4 percent in November 2019 whereas in November 2020 to 8.5 percent.

Mahindra displaced Kia Motors to take the fourth spot in this list with 16,182 units sold in December 2020. While its MoM sales declined at 10 percent, it witnessed a positive YoY growth of 6 percent. Though its market share reduced from 6.5 percent in November 2019 to November 2020.

Kia, on the other hand, registered a sales volume of 11,818 units which is a drastic drop of 44 percent in MoM figures, although it recorded an impressive 154 percent YoY growth. Its market share too rose from 2.0 percent to 4.3 percent.

Others lag Behind

Renault (9,800 units), Honda (8,638 units) and Toyota (7,487 units) took the sixth, seventh and eighth spots respectively. While all three brands recorded a decline in MoM sales volume, Renault also witnessed degrowth in YoY sales as well. Their respective market share as of November 2020 stood at 3.5 percent, 3.1 percent and 2.7 percent.

No OEM Wholesales Dec-20 Dec-19 1 Maruti (+15%) 1,40,754 1,22,784 2 Hyundai (+25%) 47,400 37,953 3 Tata (+84%) 23,546 12,785 4 Mahindra (+6%) 16,182 15,276 5 Kia (+154%) 11,818 4,645 6 Renault (-18%) 9,800 11,964 7 Honda (+3%) 8,638 8,412 8 Toyota (+14%) 7,487 6,544 9 MG (+33%) 4,010 3,021 10 VW (-31%) 2,401 3,483 11 Ford (-45%) 1,662 3,021 12 Skoda (-35%) 1,303 2,006 13 Nissan (-47%) 1,159 2,169 14 Jeep (-48%) 384 742 – Total (+18%) 2,76,544 2,34,805

Other manufacturers in the list are MG Motor (4,010 units), Volkswagen (2,401 units), Ford (1,662 units), Skoda (1,303 units), Nissan (1,159 units) and Fiat (384 units). Out of these, Volkswagen has recorded the maximum MoM growth of 70 percent whereas MG Motor has registered the maximum YoY growth of 33 percent. The highest MoM decline was witnessed by Ford at 58 percent whereas in YoY sales volume.

Fiat recorded the highest 48 percent degrowth. In total 2,76,544 cars were sold in December 2020 which resulted in a decline of MoM sales by 3 percent and a positive YoY growth of 18 percent.

