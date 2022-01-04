Car Sales Dec 2021 – Maruti, Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra, Honda, Kia

Tata Motors overtook Hyundai to become the second best seller in the PV segment in December 2021

When talking about passenger car sales in December 2021, Tata Motors requires a special mention. The automaker has overtaken Hyundai Motor India to become the second-largest seller of passenger vehicles in the domestic market. Tata Motors has posted its highest ever monthly sales in December 2021 and also the highest quarterly sales, October – December 2021 besides its highest annual sales for first time in nearly a decade.

Total car sales of leading brands in the past month stood at 2,54,462 units, down 7.99 percent over 2,76,546 units sold in December 2020. It was, however, a MoM growth of 3.77 percent over 2,45,217 units sold in November 2021.

Car Sales Dec 2021 – Maruti leads

Maruti Suzuki India Limited remained as the No. 1 automaker in India by a huge margin commanding nearly half of the total sales list despite a YoY de-growth. Sales in the past month stood at 1,23,016 units, down 12.60 percent over 1,40,754 units sold in December 2020. The company experienced a 12.11 percent MoM growth over 1,09,726 units sold in November 2021 while market share increased from 44.75 percent held in November 2021 to 48.34 percent last month.

Maruti Suzuki looks forward to an exciting 2022 with several new gen models lined up for launch. These include the Brezza, Alto, Baleno and S-Cross. A new C-segment SUV along with Toyota is also under development while the 5-door Jimny is slated for launch in India.

Car Sales Dec 2021 – Tata, Hyundai, Mahindra

At No. 2 was Tata Motors with both a YoY and MoM growth in sales. Sales in December 2021 stood at 35,299 units, up 49.92 percent over 23,546 units sold in December 2020. It was also an 18.54 percent MoM growth over 29,778 units sold in Nov 2021. The company has seen strong demand for the Nexon while the recently launched Punch also added to its sales while the company noted high demand for its ‘New Forever’ range of cars and SUVs.

Hyundai Motor India was relegated to No. 3 with YoY and MoM de-growth. Domestic sales stood at 32,312 units in the past month, down 31.83 percent over 47,400 units sold in December 2020. MoM sales dipped 12.67 percent over 37,001 units sold in November 2021. Best selling cars in the company lineup continued to be the Creta, Venue, i10 NIOS and i20 with the Alcazar, Santro, Xcent and Verna also adding a few numbers.

Standing at No. 4 in the list was Mahindra. Sales increased 9.52 percent YoY to 17,722 units, up from 16,182 units sold in December 2020 while MoM sales dipped 8.92 percent from 19,458 units sold in November 2021. The company sits on several pending orders specifically of the new XUV700 and Thar, with production bogged down by the ongoing global semiconductor part shortage.

Toyota, Honda, Kia, Renault

Following in quick succession were automakers such as Toyota, Honda, Kia and Renault. Toyota was the only automaker out of the four to report YoY growth in sales by as much as 44.68 percent. Sales stood at 10,832 units, up from 7,487 units sold in December 2020. Honda sales (7,973 units) dipped 7.70 percent while Kia sales (7,797 units) dipped 34.02 percent and Renault sold a total of 6,130 units last month relating to a 37.45 percent YoY de-growth.

Sales of Volkswagen (3,700 units), Skoda (3,234 units) and Nissan (3,010 units) improved on a YoY and MoM basis. MG Motors reported a 37.73 percent de-growth in its retail sales that stood at 2,497 units last month. Jeep sales stood at 916 units, up 137.31 percent over 386 units sold in December 2020 while MoM sales remained flat over 1,100 units sold in November 2021.