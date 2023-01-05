Car Sales Dec 2022 – Maruti No 1, Tata Beats Hyundai, Mahindra Gains Market Share

Tata Motors replaced Hyundai as the No. 2 automaker in December ahead of the latter by about 1,200 units

Taking into account 15 of the leading automakers in India, Car Sales Dec 2022 stood at 2,75,129 units. This was an 8.2 percent YoY growth over 2,54,270 units sold in Dec 2021. Maruti Suzuki India Limited once again headed this list with 1,12,010 units sold in Dec 2022, down 8.9 percent from 1,23,016 units sold in Dec 2021.

The company commanded a 40.7 percent market share, down 7.7 percent as against a 48.4 percent share held in Dec 2021. Maruti Suzuki sales in Dec were the lowest for 2022. UV models such as the Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross, XL6, and Grand Vitara clocked higher sales last month while sales dipped for models in mini, compact and mid-sized segments.

Car Sales Dec 2022 – Tata Beats Hyundai

Dec 2022 saw Tata Motors sales scale past that of Hyundai Motors. Tata Motors’ sales stood at 40,045 units in Dec 2022, up 13.4 percent from 35,299 units sold in Dec 2021. Market share improved to 14.6 percent from 13.9 percent YoY. This is the second time in CY 2022 that Tata Motors has made it to a No. 2 spot ahead of Hyundai, the first being in May 2022. Tata Motors had also raced ahead of Hyundai in Dec 2021.

Hyundai Motor sales in Dec 2022 stood at 38,831 units, up 20.2 percent from 32,312 units sold in Dec 2021. Market share went up to 14.1 percent from 12.7 percent YoY relating to a 1.4 percent growth. Hyundai sales volumes came from the Creta and Venue along with the i20 adding significant numbers.

In Dec 2022, Mahindra saw its sales increase by 62.1 percent YoY to 28,333 units, up from 17,476 units sold in Dec 2021. Market share improved by 3.4 percent YoY to 10.3 percent. Greater demand was seen for Scorpio-N, Scorpio Classic, XUV300 Turbo-sport, Thar and XUV700. The sales list also had Kia Motors with a 94.7 percent YoY growth in Dec 2022 to 15,184 units, up from 7,797 units sold in Dec 2021 while market share improved by 2.5 percent to 5.5 percent.

Car Market Share Dec 2022

Noting a YoY de-growth, Toyota followed with 10,421 unit sales last month, down 3.8 percent from 10,833 units sold in Dec 2021. However, the company is optimistic of improved sales with the new Innova Hycross 3-row MPV. The Hycross is offered in a price range of Rs 18.30 lakh to Rs 28.97 lakh (ex-showroom) and is opened for booking online or via authorized dealerships at Rs 50,000.

Honda Cars India also saw a dip in YoY sales in Dec 2022 to 7,062 units, down 11.4 percent from 7,973 units sold in Dec 2021. Honda currently has only 4 models in its portfolio that include the Amaze sub-compact sedan, City sedan and WR-V along with the Jazz. A new Honda compact SUV is set for launch in 2023 to offer some competition to the Creta and Seltos in its segment.

Renault ( 6,126 units), Skoda (4,788 units), VW (4,709 units) and MG Motor (3,899 units) were lower down this list with all except Renault posting YoY growth in sales. Nissan (2,020 units) also saw a dip in demand by 32.9 percent YoY while Citroen sales improved to 932 units, up 3783.3 percent YoY over just 24 units sold in Dec 2021.

Fiat sales fell 16 percent to 769 units from 916 units on a YoY basis while Ford sales were down to 0 units. Tata Motors’ subsidiary, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd (TPEML), will be taking over the Ford India’s manufacturing plant in Sanand, Gujarat, on January 10, 2023.