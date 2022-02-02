Car Sales Jan 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Renault, VW, Skoda

Car sales decreased 2.58 percent YoY but increased 15.88 percent MoM in Jan 2022

Automakers in India continue to contend with semiconductor shortage which has led to delays in production operations. The ongoing Omicron virus continues to scare away buyers from company dealerships compounded by rising prices of fuel.

January 2022 saw passenger vehicle sales at 2,94,869 units, down 2.58 percent over 3,02,692 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales ended more positively with a 15.88 percent growth over 2,54,462 units sold in December 2021.

Car Sales Jan 2022 – YoY and MoM

Maruti Suzuki topped the list with 1,28,924 units sold in the past month. This was down 7.25 percent over 1,39,002 units sold in January 2021 with a share percentage of 43.72 percent down from 48.34 percent held in December 2021. MoM sales increased 4.80 percent over 1,23,016 units sold in December 2021.

As always, Maruti Suzuki was the only automaker in India to see sales pass the 1 lakh unit mark in the past month. Each of the other OEMs saw sales in the sub 50,000 category. However, every OEM on the list has shown a significant growth in sales though Maruti, Hyundai, Mahindra, Honda, Renault, and Toyota posted a decline.

Hyundai also suffered a YoY de-growth in terms of sales to 44,022 units, down 15.35 percent from 52,005 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales increased 36.24 percent from 32,312 units sold in December 2021 while share percentage went up from 12.70 percent held in December 2021 to 14.93 percent in the past month.

Tata Maintains Momentum

At No.3 was Tata Motors. sales stood at 40,077 units last month, up 51.15 percent from 26,978 units sold in January 2021 and up 15.52 percent from 35,299 units sold in December 2021. Market share has remained more or less the same at 13.83 percent over 13.87 percent held in December 2021. Tata Motors started off 2022 on a very strong note. The company has registered its highest-ever monthly passenger vehicle sales, highest-ever SUV sales and highest-ever EV sales boosted by the Nexon and Punch.

Mahindra has also received some attention with the newly launched Thar and XUV700. sales in the past month stood at 19,964 units, down 3.25 percent over 20,634 units sold in January 2021 but it was an increase of 12.65 percent from 17,722 units sold in December 2021.

Kia sales increased both on YoY and MoM basis to 19,319 units in January 2021. While this was a marginal 1.38 percent YoY growth, MoM increase was by 147.77 percent over 7,797 units sold in December 2021. While the company continues to face constraints in semiconductor supplies, Kia will be strengthening its portfolio with the new Carens MPV set to launch later this month.

OEMs under 10k

Lower down the order, Honda (10,427 units), Renault (8,119 units) and Toyota (7,328 units) posted YoY de-growth in sales. Honda and Renault performed better on a MoM basis while Toyota continued to face de-growth.

MG Motor (4,306 units), Nissan (4,250 units) along with Volkswagen (3,523 units) and Skoda (3,009 units) saw a YoY growth in sales while Jeep sales also increased to 861 units up 118.53 percent over 394 units sold in January 2021. On a MoM basis, MG Motor and Nissan saw growth of 72.45 percent and 41.20 percent respectively while Volkswagen, Skoda and Jeep suffered de-growth.

Trailing the list at No. 14 was Citroen with 40 units of sales last month over 24 units sold in December 2021. From 1st Jan 2022, Citroen has hiked prices of its C5 Aircross SUV by 3 percent. This was the second price hike on Citroen C5 Aircross since the car’s launch in India. The company is also actively testing the new Citroen C3 ahead of launch. It will be sold via the company’s La Maison flagship stores and will compete in the sub 4 meter segment with Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Tata Punch.