Car Sales July 2022 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, Renault

Every automaker has reported a YoY growth with the exception of Renault, MG Motor and Nissan

Car sales in July 2022 stood at 3,41,302 units, up 17.10 percent when compared to 2,91,464 units sold in July 2021. This was a 49,838 unit volume growth. MoM sales also increased by 6.38 percent from 3,20,846 units sold in June 2022 leading to a 20,456 unit volume growth.

Car Sales July 2022

Maruti Suzuki India Limited once again topped sales charts with 1,42,850 units sold in July 2022, up 6.82 percent YoY over 1,33,732 units sold in July 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 16.44 percent when compared to 1,22,685 units sold in June 2022.

Market share of the company stood at 41.85 percent in July 2022, down 4.03 percent as compared to 45.88 percent share held in July 2021. MoM share increased 3.62 percent from 38.24 percent held in June 2022.

At No. 2 was Hyundai with sales of 50,500 units in July 2022, up 5.12 percent over 48,042 units sold in July 2021. This was also a 3.06 percent MoM growth from 49,001 units sold in June 2022. Market share which had stood at 16.48 percent in July 2021 dipped 1.69 percent to 14.80 percent in July 2022. It was at 15.27 percent in June 2022 relating to a 0.48 percent MoM de-growth.

Tata Motors has posted a 57.38 percent YoY growth to 47,505 units in July 2022 up from 30,185 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales improved by 5.11 percent from 45,197 units sold in June 2022. Market share increased YoY from 10.36 percent in June 2021 to 13.92 percent in July 2021 while it was a MoM dip in share from 14.09 percent held in June 2022. Tata Punch has also reported its highest ever monthly sales in July 2022.

Mahindra at No. 4 on the list had sales of 28,053 units in the past month, up 33.29 percent YoY from 21,046 units sold in July 2021. It was also a MoM growth of 4.36 percent from 26,880 units sold in June 2022. Market share which was at 8.387 percent in June 2022 dipped to 8.22 percent in the past month.

Car Market Share July 2022

Kia Motor also posted a YoY growth of 46.66 percent YoY to 22,022 units in July 2022, up from 15,016 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales however, dipped 8.33 percent from 24,024 units sold in June 2022. Market share also fell to 6.45 percent in July 2022 from 7.49 percent held in June 2022.

Toyota Kirloskar Motors reported a YoY and MoM growth to 19,693 units in July 2022 with market share of 5.77 percent while Renault has suffered a YoY and Mom de-growth of 27.17 percent and 23.49 percent respectively. Market share of the company stood at 2.09 percent in July 2022.

Honda Cars (6,784 units) and Skoda (4,447 units) have seen a YoY growth of 12.04 percent and 44.38 percent respectively. However, both companies saw MoM sales dip by 13.40 percent and 26.17 percent respectively. Honda currently commands a 1.99 percent market share while Skoda has a 1.30 percent market share as of July 2022.

MG Motor sales were at 4,013 units (retail sales) in July 2022. This was a 5.02 percent YoY de-growth from 4,225 units sold in July 2021. MoM sales also dipped by 10.88 percent from 4,503 units sold in June 2022.

Nissan (3,667 units), Volkswagen (2,915 units) and Jeep (1,150 units) were also lower down on this list. Citroen has seen a 1337.50 percent YoY growth to 575 units in July 2022 from 40 units sold in July 2021 and 646.42 percent MoM growth from 77 units sold in June 2022.