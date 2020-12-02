Car Sales Nov 2020 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Mahindra, Renault, Honda, Toyota, MG, Ford, VW, Skoda, Nissan, Jeep

After witnessing a rebound during the festivities, car sales are gradually returning to their normal state

The cooling effect has been noticeable almost every year in the months following the festive season. In November, a total of 2,86,436 units were sold, which is YoY gain of 8.76%. OEM wholesales during the same period last year stood at 2,63,355 units. The cooling effect is evident in MoM growth that is down by -14.20%. Sales in October 2020 were 3,33,842 units.

Maruti Suzuki leads

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate with 1,35,775 units sold in November. However, both YoY and MoM sales growth has turned negative at -2.41% and -17.04%, respectively.

Sales in November last year stood at 1,39,133 units whereas October 2020 sales were 1,63,656 units. The company’s market share in November was 47.40%. Some of the bestselling products in Maruti’s portfolio include Swift, Baleno, Alto, WagonR, Dzire, Brezza, Ertiga and Eeco.

At number two is Hyundai with 48,800 units sold in November. YoY sales are up 9.42%, as compared to 44,600 units sold in November last year. However, MoM sales have registered negative growth of -13.79%, as compared 56,605 units sold in October 2020. Hyundai’s market share in November was 17.04%. While Creta and Grand i10 continue to be bestsellers, Hyundai has also gained immensely from recently launched next-gen i20.

Tata and Kia in close fight for third place

At number three is Tata Motors with a massive upsurge in YoY sales. A total of 21,600 units were sold in November, which is more than twice the sales in November last year.

However, just like most other carmakers in November, Tata’s MoM sales growth has dipped by -8.47%. The company commands a market share of 7.54%. Tata’s bestsellers include Tiago, Nexon and Altroz, all of which have received good safety ratings in Global NCAP crash tests.

No OEM Wholesales Nov-20 Nov-19 1 Maruti (-2%) 1,35,775 1,39,133 2 Hyundai (+9%) 48,800 44,600 3 Tata (+108%) 21,641 10,400 4 Kia (+50%) 21,022 14,005 5 Mahindra (+24%) 18,212 14,637 6 Renault (-6%) 10,181 10,882 7 Honda (+54%) 9,990 6,459 8 Toyota (+2%) 8,508 8,312 9 MG (+29%) 4,163 3,239 10 Ford (-26%) 3,991 5,392 11 VW (+-52%) 1,412 2,937 12 Skoda (-17%) 1,056 1,266 13 Nissan (-30%) 1,017 1,455 14 Jeep (+11%) 709 638 – Total (+9%) 2,86,436 2,63,355

Kia takes the fourth spot with 21,022 units sold in November. YoY sales are up by 50.10%, as compared to 14,005 units sold in November last year. The Korean carmaker appears to be making the right moves in the Indian market, as it has created consecutive bestsellers with Seltos and Sonet.

The latter was the top selling Kia car in November with sales of 11,417 units. Sonet has raced ahead of rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon. Kia’s market share in November was 7.34%.

At number five is Mahindra with 18,212 units sold in November. YoY sales are up 24.42%, as compared to 14,637 units sold in November last year. MoM sales are down -2.20%, as compared to 18,622 units sold in October 2020. The company’s market share is 6.36%.

Other carmakers in top ten include Renault (10,181 units), Honda (9,990), Toyota (8,508), MG (4,163) and Ford (3,991). In the top ten, seven carmakers have registered positive YoY growth in November. In terms of MoM sales, all except Kia and MG have negative growth.