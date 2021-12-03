Car Sales Nov 2021 – Maruti, Hyundai, Tata, Mahindra, Kia, Toyota, VW, Skoda

Leading automakers Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai have reported de-growth while Tata and Mahindra along with VW and Nissan saw sales increase in Nov 2021

Automakers in India have seen the past month end on quite a dismal note. The semiconductor shortage hampered production and sales, causing most car makers to report sales decline. Most automakers have reported negative sales for which the acute shortage of semi-conductor chips is the main reason while lower market sentiments and constraints across the economy could have also impacted sales.

Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, India’s largest car manufacturers, have reported massive sales decline. On the other hand, Tata Motors, Nissan and Mahindra report more positive sales growth last month. Total car sales dipped 14.33 percent in the past month to 2,45,217 units, down from 2,86,236 units sold in November 2020. It was also a MoM decline of 5.74 percent over 2,60,162 units sold in October 2021.

Car Sales Nov 2021- Maruti Suzuki Posts De-Growth

Maruti sales dipped 19.19 percent YoY to 1,09,726 units, down from 1,35,775 units sold in November 2020. MoM sales increased marginally by 0.67 percent over 1,08,991 units sold in October 2021. Even as sales across the hatchback and sedan segments dipped, sales of utility vehicles including Ertiga, Gypsy, S-Cross, Vitara Brezza and XL6 saw a significant increase. The component shortage will have an adverse impact on production both at the company plant in Haryana and at Gujarat through the month of December. The company states that production volume at both these plants will be around 80-85 percent of normal production.

Hyundai also experienced lower YoY and MoM sales down to 37,001 units in the past month, a de-growth of 24.18 percent over 48,800 units sold in November 2020 and 37,021 units sold in October 2021. Hyundai’s sales was primarily due to sales in the utility vehicle segment that comprised of the Creta and Venue.

Tata and Mahindra Post Sales Growth

Two automakers that posted YoY growth were Tata Motors and Mahindra. Tata sales stood at 29,778 units last month, a growth of 37.60 percent over 21,641 unit sold in November 2020. MoM sales however dipped 12.22 percent over 33,925 units sold in October 2021. The company noted a three-fold increase in electric vehicle sales with 1,751 units of Tigor and Nexon EVs sold last month while the recently launched Punch micro SUV which has also garnered much interest among buyers in the country following its debut in October 2021.

Mahindra also saw sales growth last month. Sales increased 8.27 percent YoY to 19,458 units, up from 17,487 units sold in November 2020. The second-generation Thar lifestyle off-roader and new XUV700 along with the Bolero and Scorpio made up a major part of these sales figures. MoM sales however, dipped 3.34 percent as against 20,130 units sold in October 2021.

Kia India reported a YoY de-growth of 32.39 percent to 14,214 units while MoM sales fell 12.96 percent as against 16,331 units sold in October 2021. The company’s highest selling car in November was the Seltos while sales of Sonet dipped along with that of the Carnival. The company now gears up for launch of the Carens MPV which could boost sales in the months ahead.

Toyota has reported a YoY and MoM sales increase by 52.83 percent and 4.53 percent respectively with 13,003 units sold last month. Honda on the other hand saw its sales down 45.38 percent YoY and 32.70 percent MoM with 5,457 units sold last month. The company’s current PV portfolio includes the fourth and fifth-generation City along with the Jazz, Amaze and WR-V.

Renault sales dipped YoY and MoM to 5,052 units while VW sales surged 112.46 percent on a YoY basis to 3,000 units. Nissan India sales also increased by 160.67 percent YoY to 2,651 units as did sales of Skoda and Jeep. MG Motor India sales however, dipped 40.40 percent YoY to 12,481 units last month and also on a MoM basis by 13.34 percent over 2,863 units sold in October 2021. Citroen India Nov 2021 sales were at 100 units.